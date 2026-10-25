Andhra's Coalition Govt Mocking Electoral Process, Says YSRCP

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 25 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party has attacked the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for what it called making a mockery of the election process in the local body polls by indulging in all kinds of malpractices.

The opposition party said it will explore all avenues besides fighting it out in the people's court.

Speaking to the media at Nellore on Sunday, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is 'scared' of the Opposition, as his party did not dare to field candidates in the previous local body polls because then CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had rolled out extensive welfare schemes and people were content.

"This time, due to the failures of the coalition government on all fronts, our candidates have entered the fray following the call given by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. This has become an eyesore for Chandrababu Naidu, prompting him to direct the official machinery to play foul in the election process," he said.

The former minister stated that even after the Supreme Court's directives, there has been no change in the pattern of atrocities in the local body polls.

"The same malpractices of preventing our candidates from filing nomination papers continue. If someone manages to cross that hurdle, goons snatch away or tear up their nomination papers. If a candidate manages to overcome that obstacle as well, the Returning Officer rejects the nomination papers on one flimsy ground or another," he said.

"In the subsequent phases, candidates are being arrested and threatened, while some of our active leaders are being kept in jail," he alleged.

Govardhan Reddy stated that despite the apex court's admonition, CM Chandrababu Naidu has not learned any lessons and continued with his old tactics, while making uncalled-for remarks.

"We are exploring all our options and will move forward. We will not back out of the polls," he said.