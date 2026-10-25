Sonam Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her Chaotic Home, Says Life Lately Is All About Her Boys

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor has offered a glimpse into her life with her two sons as she shared a peek at the joyful chaos of motherhood.

The 'Neerja' actress shared how her home is filled with toys and everyday chaos, bringing her immense joy. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a heartfelt note about her current phase of life, highlighting the happiness she finds in the little moments at home.“Toy cars everywhere, a house in chaos, and a very full heart. Life lately is wonderful... just watch where you step,” she wrote.

The actress also shared a series of pictures with her sons, along with a video offering a glimpse of her home, where toys and other belongings could be seen scattered across the floor. One of the pictures shows Sonam sitting and bottle-feeding her younger son, accompanied by the text,“Life lately is all about my boys.” Another image carried the message,“Missing my Anand so much.”

In another picture, the actress is seen sitting on a bed, smiling as she looks at her sons.“Creating memories with my boys,” read another caption, while a separate image highlighted moments such as making cupcakes with her firstborn and taking her boys for a walk.

Sonam's post captured the everyday joys of motherhood, from spending quality time with her children to making cherished memories with them. Her best friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also reacted to the post by dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Awwww, the best. They are growing up soooo fast," Karisma Kapoor commented. "Cuties," Sunita Kapoor said. "My Angels.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, are parents to two sons. Their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, was born on August 20, 2022, while the couple welcomed their younger son, Rudralok, on March 29, 2026.