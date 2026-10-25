Ludhiana Dowry Horror: Husband Allegedly Drags Wife By Hair, Beats Her On Road Over Thar And Bike Demands (WATCH)

A man was caught on CCTV assaulting his wife in the street in Punjab's Ludhiana after she refused to meet his demands for a Mahindra Thar SUV and a motorcycle as dowry. While other neighbors try to step in and diffuse the situation, the video shows the woman being pummeled and pulled by her hair. The incident happened in Ludhiana's Jassia Green Enclave neighborhood. The woman, identified as Twinkle, alleged that her husband, Ritish Sharma, had been harassing and assaulting her over repeated demands for expensive vehicles following their love marriage.

Twinkle claims that the abuse started three months after their marriage when Sharma reportedly used her card to borrow Rs 50,000. After that, she said, he began to demand a Mahindra Thar SUV and would beat her if she didn't agree.

The woman also said that her husband had started requesting a motorbike during Navratri. He allegedly assaulted her inside their home when she refused to comply with his demand, then dragged her by her hair into the street and kept beating her.

CCTV footage of the crime shows the guy assaulting the woman in public. As the situation develops, a few neighbours can also be seen making an effort to step in.

Twinkle said that while she had complained about her husband to the police, nothing had been done about it.

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In Ludhiana's Jassian Green Enclave, Ritish Sharma allegedly assaulted his wife, Twinkle, dragging her by the hair and kicking her on the road. The CCTV captured the attack, reportedly triggered by his demands for a Thar SUV and later a motorcycle. Akashdeep Singh (@akashgill78) October 25, 2026

Gaurav, the woman's brother, also claimed to have been attacked when he arrived at his brother-in-law's residence after learning about the assault.

Woman's Brother Also Assaulted

Gaurav claims that while his sister was being attacked, neighbours called him and begged him to get to the scene and take her to the hospital. He claimed he later went to the residence with his father. However, Gaurav said that when they arrived at the residence, they were attacked by the residents. He stated he had head injuries that required numerous sutures.

Gaurav further stated that he had filed a report with the police about the alleged attack, but that no action had been taken against those involved. When reached by phone, the Jagatpuri police outpost's in-charge stated that the victim's medical report had been received and that statements had been recorded in the case on Saturday.

The police official said an FIR would be registered in the matter shortly. The case comes amid allegations of dowry-related harassment and physical violence against the woman and her family.

With the victim's statement recorded, and her medical report received, the next step is expected to be the registration of an FIR, following which the police can proceed with an investigation into the allegations and the assault captured on CCTV.