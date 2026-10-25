Gangster Himanshu Bhau Used Fake Passport To Enter US, Was Detained By ICE During Asylum Bid: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken Indian gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Kaushik into custody in Las Vegas. Both are listed as detainees at the Henderson Detention Centre in Nevada, under the jurisdiction of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in Las Vegas.

According to Haryana Police, Bhau, wanted in India in multiple murder and extortion cases, was initially detained for misrepresentation of facts after Haryana Police flagged that he had fled the country using a forged surname in his passport.

Failed asylum bid

Bhau, who is believed to have fled India in 2022, entered the US from Portugal, using a fake identity as Himanshu Sigroha. According to a Times of India report, Bhau and his associate, Neeraj Faridpuria, who also entered the US using forged documents, landed in ICE's net after they deliberately surrendered to claim asylum.

During the examination of their biometric data, discrepancies were found, and later it was ascertained that the duo were wanted criminals from India.

Haryana Police seeks to extradite Himanshu Bhau

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has said it is working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's nodal agency for Interpol, to expedite the modalities for the deportation of Bhau from the United States.

Bhau, whose real name is Himanshu Ritoliya, is a native of Rohtak in Haryana and faces several criminal cases in India, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and forgery. An Interpol Red Notice has been in place against him since August 2023.

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Bhau's alleged criminal network has been linked to several incidents in India. In August 2025, police arrested two alleged shooters in connection with gunfire outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Investigators said the accused were acting on the directions of jailed gangster Neeraj Faridpuria and Bhau, who allegedly coordinated the supply of weapons, funding and logistical arrangements.

The gang was also linked to the 2024 shooting at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, where a 26-year-old man was killed. Bhau claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that the victim had been involved in the 2020 murder of his associate, Shakti Dad.

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Additionally, individuals reportedly associated with the gang have been linked to the killing of a close aide of Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria, in Gurugram.

Delhi gym trainer murder

Recently, the gang made headlines after claiming responsibility for the murder of a gym trainer in Delhi's Aya Nagar. Vijay Kumar, the trainer and owner of a gym in South Delhi's Aya Nagar, was shot dead on September 14 by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight. According to the police, Kumar was the third person to be killed in an ongoing local family rivalry.