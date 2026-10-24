MENAFN - GetNews) Tiger Heart 9 is an end-to-end Indian filmmaking and IP ecosystem founded by Captain Aditya Bakshi and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj. It connects source material to the screen, holding rights to 108 books with plans to reach over 900. The model integrates research, character prep, production, CGI/VFX, and distribution based on its core philosophy: Narrative, Screen, and Scale.

Delhi, India – October 24, 2026 – Tiger Heart 9 (TH9), a pioneering India-based end-to-end filmmaking and intellectual property (IP) ecosystem, has officially announced the launch of its integrated production model. Designed to bridge the gap between written literature and high-impact screen entertainment, Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) establishes a unified pipeline connecting source material acquisition, historical research, screenplay adaptation, specialized actor preparation, action design, AI-assisted workflows, advanced CGI/VFX, marketing, and global distribution.

The foundation of Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) rests upon a rapidly expanding literary catalog. The venture currently holds adaptation rights to 108 books and is executing a strategic roadmap to expand its IP library to over 900 titles within the next two years. Its catalog encompasses ancient Indian civilisational heritage, Sanatana Dharma, Vedic and Shastric studies, documented historical biographies, military history, national intelligence, international espionage, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, space warfare, and quantum technology. Through this intellectual property repository, Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) creates a repeatable framework for converting high-value written literature into feature films, digital streaming series, documentaries, animated properties, and docudramas.

Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) is led by two founders bringing equal leadership status, visionary alignment, and complementary expertise across media operations and elite tactical preparedness. Founder Captain Aditya Bakshi, a former Merchant Navy officer, brings operational rigor, project management, media technology expertise, and creative writing experience across military, historical, and science-fiction genres.

Founder Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj (MasterJi), inventor of the Commandos MITTI System, is acknowledged by Special Forces veterans and legends internationally, including Israeli Special Forces personnel, as the World's Best Commandos Mentor. Official records verify that MasterJi has mentored elite counter-terrorism groups and specialized operations units across the Indian Armed Forces and law enforcement- including Indian Navy MARCOS, Indian Army Rashtriya Rifles and Ghatak platoons, National Security Guard (NSG) Black Cat Commandos,

Unlike traditional, fragmented filmmaking structures, Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) operates as an integrated creative network. Its operational pipeline flows seamlessly across five distinct stages:

Book Rights ➔ Research & Script ➔ Character Preparation ➔ Production & VFX ➔ Global Distribution. This interconnected workflow ensures that writers, researchers, directors, stunt choreographers, cinematographers, editors, and visual effects artists work from a shared narrative and visual blueprint from early development through final delivery.

A key differentiator of the Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) model is its emphasis on early-stage research and comprehensive character preparation. Subject-matter experts, military advisers, and historians are embedded into the development phase to build authentic historical, strategic, and cultural environments. Character preparation similarly extends beyond standard table reads; depending on project requirements, actors undergo specialized conditioning in physical movement, combat tactics, dialect, professional role immersion, and historical context. Key production departments-including wardrobe, set design, sound engineering, and visual effects-are fully aligned with this core narrative blueprint to ensure authenticity across all screen formats.

To maximize development efficiency, Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLM) tools into screenplay analysis, historical research compilation, and pre-visualization workflows. Early-stage narration and trailer development are also incorporated into pre-production, enabling studio partners, co-producers, and global distributors to evaluate tone, narrative scope, and visual ambition well before principal photography concludes. The ecosystem is structured to develop, package, and execute projects across diverse budgets and formats-from mid-budget Rs.15 crore feature films to large-scale Rs.1,500 crore epic franchises in collaboration with co-producers, studio networks, and strategic partners.

The foundational vision of Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) is articulated through three Sanskrit principles: " which translates directly to "Narrative. Screen. Scale." First is (Narrative / The Source), which focuses on acquiring high-value literary works, historical records, biographies, and documented true events. Second is (Screen / The Adaptation), dedicated to developing scripts, character frameworks, narration, feature films, streaming series, and documentaries. Third is (Scale / The Execution), deploying specialized training, action choreography, high-end CGI/VFX, and international distribution networks.

"First, we discover the story; then we bring it to life on screen; then we take it to the world," said founders Captain Aditya Bakshi and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj (MasterJi) in a joint statement. "Great cinema relies on the depth of research behind the story, the physical preparation behind the performance, the precision behind the action, and the technology that makes extraordinary worlds believable. Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) is structured to transform fragmented film production into a cohesive, scalable global ecosystem."

About Tiger Heart 9 (TH9)

Founded by Captain Aditya Bakshi and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj (MasterJi), Tiger Heart 9 (TH9) is an integrated Indian filmmaking and intellectual property (IP) ecosystem dedicated to adapting literature, history, and strategic non-fiction into world-class screen entertainment. Operating across feature films, digital streaming series, animation, and documentaries, the venture unifies book acquisition, deep research, screenplay development, tactical action design, CGI/VFX, and distribution within a single operational framework. Tiger Heart 9 (TH9)'s mission is to develop, scale, and export stories rooted in Indian civilisational heritage, intelligence, warfare, and emerging technological frontiers to global audiences.