Global Hockey Leaders Gather As Doha Hosts 50Th FIH Congress

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha on Saturday hosted the 50th Congress of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), bringing together representatives of member national associations to discuss hockey's development and governance and strengthen cooperation across the sport.

Addressing the Congress, H.E. Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), welcomed delegates and described the 50th edition as a significant milestone in the Federation's history, reflecting years of work, leadership and a shared vision that have advanced hockey and expanded its global reach.

He said that building on this legacy requires creating greater opportunities for future generations, stressing that success in sport is measured not only by the events organised, but also by the opportunities created for athletes and generations to come, a responsibility shared across the Olympic Movement.

He added that Qatar's hosting of international sporting events goes beyond welcoming participants from around the world to building strong partnerships and creating a lasting impact that continues long after an event.

HE Jassim al-Buenain said that progress in sport also depends on how widely its benefits are shared, requiring close cooperation between international federations, national Olympic committees and everyone working to develop sport, while keeping athletes at the heart of every decision.

For his part, FIH President Tayyab Ikram thanked Qatar and the QOC for hosting the 50th Congress and praised the support of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of QOC and President of the Olympic Council of Asia, for hockey and for hosting the international gathering in Doha.

Ikram commended Qatar's role in bringing the international sporting community together and promoting peace and understanding among nations through sport, highlighting the importance of this role amid the challenges facing the region and the world.

He said the Congress offered an opportunity to celebrate hockey's journey and shape its future through dialogue and the exchange of views among national associations on the Federation's strategic framework and priorities for the coming period, while keeping athletes at the heart of these efforts and strengthening hockey's contribution to the Olympic Movement.

During the Congress, Ikram announced that the President's Award would be presented to HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani in recognition of his support for hockey. He also honoured the QOC and HE Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain for their support for the sport and for hosting the 50th FIH Congress.

The programme began on 21 October with an FIH Executive Board meeting. On 23 October, it featured the National Associations Forum and the FIH Awards Ceremony, including the announcement of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2026 winners.

The National Associations Forum focused on two main topics: the International Olympic Committee's“Fit for the Future” initiative and the new FIH strategic framework. Discussions enabled participants to exchange expertise and perspectives on the changing international sporting landscape and priorities for hockey's development and global growth.

Doha's hosting of the event reflects Qatar's commitment to strengthening cooperation with international sports federations, contributing to the development of the Olympic Movement and providing a platform for sporting leaders to exchange expertise and discuss the future of sport.

Doha 50th Congress FIH International Hockey Federation