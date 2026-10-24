Chengdu's First Agricultural Technology Enterprise Joins Hands With International Experts To Expand The Middle East Agricultural Market

Recently, Chengdu Jiapei Technology Development Co., Ltd. invited agricultural experts from Egypt and Spain to jointly enter the agricultural markets of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other Middle East countries. With the strength of Chinese agricultural technology, it aims to promote the high-quality development of desert agriculture in the Middle East and build a bridge for agricultural technology exchanges between China and the West.

As a specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprise, Chengdu Jiapei Technology has been deeply engaged in the field of modern agricultural facilities for many years. It has a large-scale production base and multiple patented technologies. Its main products include Greenhouses and related equipment for cooling and heating. The products have been exported to over 60 countries and regions. The greenhouses it produces are highly efficient and energy-saving, and are well adapted to local climate conditions, capable of withstanding extreme weather. It also has a water conservancy planting department that focuses on irrigation and fertilization technologies. The water and fertilizer integration system it has developed can achieve precise control, and when combined with water recycling treatment and disinfection equipment, it can significantly improve the utilization rate of water and fertilizers, reduce planting costs, and meet the diverse planting needs around the world.

To precisely adapt to the climate characteristics and agricultural demands of the Middle East, Chengdu Jiapei Technology Development Co., Ltd. specially invited senior agricultural experts from Egypt and Spain. The Egyptian expert is familiar with the local agricultural production models and market demands in the Middle East and has the advantage of language communication. The Spanish expert has advanced technical experience in water-saving agriculture and facility planting. Together, they will optimize products and technical solutions to better fit the desert planting scenarios in the Middle East and solve local agricultural development challenges such as water shortages and extreme high temperatures.

Currently, the Middle East is accelerating the implementation of its food security strategy, with a strong demand for agricultural technology and huge market potential. This cooperation is not only an important measure for Chengdu's agricultural technology enterprises to "go global", but also a beneficial exploration of the integration of Chinese and Western agricultural technologies. In the future, the enterprise will rely on its technological advantages and international expert resources to deeply cultivate the Middle East market, promote the application of Chinese agricultural technologies such as greenhouse facilities and water-saving irrigation, and assist in the transformation and upgrading of local agriculture to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

About Us

With the concept of integrating technology and agriculture, Chengdu Jiapei is committed to providing customers with a fulrange of intelligent greenhouse agricultural solutions. We care about the environment, pay attention to sustainable development, and pursue the secret of the coordinated development of science and technology and agriculture with enthusiasm.