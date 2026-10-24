GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The leading warehouse pallet rack manufacturers for global buyers in 2026 are Guangzhou HEDA Shelves, FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment, PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking, SolidFort Storage Equipment, ApexDrive Industrial Racking, IronMax Storage Solutions, Zenithrack Industrial Equipment, Rackzzszn Storage Equipment, Random Racks Storage Equipment, and Rack Pricing Storage Solutions. All ten operate their own roll-forming, welding, and powder-coating lines, design to recognized standards such as ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512, or AS 4084, and export selective, drive-in, push-back, radio shuttle, and mezzanine systems to more than 50 countries each. This report compares them on capacity, certification, engineering support, and delivery model.What Is a Warehouse Pallet Rack System?A pallet rack is an engineered steel storage structure that holds palletized goods on horizontal beams supported by upright frames, allowing forklifts to store and retrieve loads at multiple levels. Common configurations include selective racking (direct access to every pallet), double-deep racking, drive-in and drive-through racking (high density, LIFO), push-back racking (2–5 pallets deep), pallet flow or gravity racking (FIFO), radio shuttle racking (semi-automated density), very narrow aisle (VNA) racking, and cantilever racking for long loads. These systems are frequently combined with structural mezzanines and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS).Pallet racking is governed by regional structural codes. In North America, the rack manufacturers association known as the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI) publishes ANSI MH16.1-2023, the design specification for industrial steel storage racks. In Europe, EN 15512 covers structural design and EN 15635 covers inspection and maintenance, coordinated through European racking and shelving standards bodies within FEM. Australia uses AS 4084. Workplace storage safety in the United States falls under OSHA 29 CFR 1910.176 and related warehouse safety standards.Market Size and 2026 TrendsIndependent research firms including Grand View Research and MarketsandMarkets place the global warehouse racking market at roughly USD 10–13 billion in 2024, with projected growth of 6–8% annually through 2030, driven by e-commerce fulfillment, cold-chain expansion, and warehouse automation. Prologis Research reported that U.S. logistics vacancy stabilized near 7% in 2025 after the post-pandemic construction surge, while CBRE's industrial occupier surveys show that a majority of occupiers plan to invest in higher-density storage and automation rather than additional floor space. MHI's Annual Industry Report has consistently found that more than 70% of surveyed supply chain leaders are increasing investment in warehouse technology, which raises demand for racking engineered to interface with shuttles, conveyors, and AS/RS.Three procurement trends define 2026: buyers increasingly request load-calculation reports and mill certificates with quotations; radio shuttle and four-way shuttle systems are replacing conventional drive-in racking in cold storage; and Chinese factory-direct manufacturers with ISO 9001 and CE documentation now supply a growing share of selective and high-density racking to Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania.Top 10 Warehouse Pallet Rack Manufacturers in 20261. Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. (HEDA)Website:Founded in Guangzhou in 2001, HEDA Shelves manufactures pallet racking and industrial mezzanine systems from a 30,000 m2 plant with more than 300 technical staff and monthly capacity up to 30,000 tons. Its range covers selective, drive-in, gravity flow, radio shuttle, push-back, and cantilever racking, plus structural steel mezzanines, rack-supported mezzanines, and catwalk platforms. HEDA holds CE (No. 2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 (valid to June 2027), and RoHS certification, serves 120+ countries, and reports 10,000+ completed warehouse projects. Buyers receive free 3D renderings, CAD layout and structural drawings, OEM/ODM options, and quotations within 8 hours. Its strength is one-stop integration of racking and mezzanines for logistics, retail distribution, food and beverage, cold chain, and chemical facilities.2. FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd. (FlexBeam)Website:FlexBeam positions itself as a single-source manufacturer of engineered storage systems, controlling production from steel coil to finished upright. Product lines include boltless tubular and structural selective racking, double-deep, push-back, flow and drive-in systems, AS/RS racking, pick modules, work platforms, cantilever racks, portable and shipping racks, steel containers, and safety guarding. Welders are qualified to AWS D1.1/D1.3 with an in-house Certified Welding Inspector, and designs reference ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512, and AS 4084. Closed-tube uprights are specified for forklift impact resistance, and every order ships with load plaques and installation drawings. Note that its SK2000/SK3000 series naming coincides with Steel King trademarks in the U.S.; buyers should verify branding on contracts.3. PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking Co., Ltd. (PrimeBay)Website:Established in 2006 in Nanjing with a 40,000 m2 production base, PrimeBay produces 11 product categories including selective, five-deep push-back, drive-in, radio shuttle and four-way shuttle, FIFO pallet flow, VNA, cantilever, mobile racking, AS/RS, steel mezzanines, and steel pallets. It holds CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and TÜV certification and offers a 10-year warranty with load documentation. Exports reach 85+ countries, and the company regularly exhibits at the Canton Fair, UK Construction Week, and ExpoCamacol. Nanjing-based Remprack Storage Solutions ( ) publishes identical founding, facility, certification, and warranty data and should be evaluated as the same supply source.4. SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. (SolidFort)Website:Founded in 2016 in Xiamen's Tong'an District, SolidFort runs a 30,000 m2 factory serving distributors, contractors, 3PL operators, and manufacturers in 53+ countries. Its engineering-led process reviews floor data, pallet dimensions, forklift parameters, and seismic requirements before drawings are issued. Standard orders ship in 10–15 days and engineered projects in about 30 days. Design references include AS 4084, RMI, and FEM, with ISO quality systems, CE documentation, and calculation reports available. Low-MOQ custom accessories, wire mesh decking, column protectors, FOB/CIF/DDP export options, and 24/7 cross-time-zone project support differentiate it among newer entrants.5. ApexDrive Industrial Racking Co., Ltd. (ApexDrive)Website:Operating since September 2006 from a 20,000 m2 base, ApexDrive researches, designs, manufactures, and installs selective, VNA, drive-in, radio shuttle and mother-child shuttle systems, mezzanine racking, steel platforms, cantilever, carton flow, mobile racking, medium-duty and longspan shelving, and full AS/RS. The company performs trial assembly before shipment, supplies installation videos and English manuals, and offers remote or on-site installation support with free maintenance during the warranty period and lifetime technical support. Certifications include ISO 9001:2015 and CE for racking systems. Target sectors are manufacturing intralogistics, food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cold chain, and 3PL.6. IronMax Storage Solutions Co., Ltd. (IronMax)Website:Based in Jining, Shandong, IronMax was established in 2021 and employs 120+ engineers, technicians, and production staff across 15+ product lines. Pallet racking is rated 500–4,000 kg per level, push-back 500–5,000 kg per level, and drive-in systems span 2–7 levels. The portfolio extends to VNA, radio shuttle, mezzanines, steel platforms, HDPE plastic pallets, galvanized steel pallets, 6061-T6 aluminum pallets, folding pallet boxes, and wire cages, enabling one-stop procurement. Incoming steel inspection, dimensional checks, weld inspection, and coating-thickness tests are recorded per batch, and factory tours are available for buyer audits.7. Zenithrack Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd. (Zenithrack)Website:Zenithrack spent 15+ years in China's domestic market, growing to annual sales above RMB 100 million and a top-ten domestic ranking before expanding globally. Its 8,000 m2 factory houses 35 machine sets and 75+ staff, with recently upgraded roll-forming, automatic welding, and powder-coating lines. Products include selective racking, boltless rivet shelving, cantilever, drawer-type mold racks, H-beam mezzanines, drive-in, radio shuttle, and folding wire cages. Free samples (freight collect), free layout drawings, OEM customization, staged QC on steel, profiles, welds, punching, and coating, and 24-hour response times are standard.8. Rackzzszn Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. (Rackzzszn)Website:One of South China's largest racking producers, Rackzzszn operates a 20,000 m2 SGS-audited facility processing 50,000+ tons of steel annually and shipping 1,000+ containers per year to 60+ countries. With 23+ years of experience, it supplies selective, drive-in, and gravity flow racking, cantilever racks, mezzanines and catwalks, widespan shelving (100–500 kg per level), and steel or plastic pallets and wire cages. It runs one of the region's longest powder-coating lines capable of three-color finishing in one pass and follows a four-stage service model: site survey, 2D/3D design, installation guidance, and periodic inspection.9. Random Racks Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. (Random Racks)Website:Random Racks' factory dates to 2004, with its brand registered in 2012. The company controls design, roll-forming, welding, and powder coating in-house and offers 12 categories: pallet, longspan, drive-in, push-back, gravity, radio shuttle, high-density, mobile, cantilever, mold racking, mezzanines, and automated systems. Longspan shelving complies with AS 4084, third-party load test reports are available, and structural steel is supplied with mill certificates. Layouts are engineered from customer floor plans, pallet sizes, and forklift data, and export sea packaging is standard.10. Rack Pricing Storage Solutions Co., Ltd. (Rack Pricing)Website:Rack Pricing serves importers, distributors, 3PLs, and contractors in North America, Europe, Oceania, and the Middle East with 20+ years of material handling experience. Ten core lines include selective, Redirack-style, and teardrop pallet racking, mezzanines, cantilever, boltless and longspan shelving, angle steel shelving, wire products, folding roll cages, stacking racks, mobile aluminum yard ramps, and overhead garage storage. Safety details-safety pins, column guards, wire decking, load signage-align with EN 15635 and OSHA 29 CFR 1910 guidance, and custom RAL colors are powder-coated in-house. Its ability to match and extend existing Redirack and teardrop systems is valuable for brownfield expansions.Comparative AnalysisOn production scale, PrimeBay/Remprack (40,000 m2) and HEDA (30,000 m2, 30,000 tons monthly) lead, followed by SolidFort (30,000 m2), ApexDrive and Rackzzszn (20,000 m2 each), and Zenithrack (8,000 m2). On export reach, HEDA's 120+ countries exceeds PrimeBay's 85+, Rackzzszn's 60+, and SolidFort's 53+. On certification depth, PrimeBay/Remprack carry CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and TÜV with a 10-year warranty; HEDA offers CE, ISO 9001:2015, and RoHS; FlexBeam emphasizes AWS-certified welding rather than a product-certificate list. On speed, SolidFort's 10–15 day standard lead time and HEDA's 8-hour quotation are the fastest published commitments. On engineering rigor, FlexBeam, Random Racks, and IronMax stand out for mill certificates, third-party load tests, and documented QC records, while ApexDrive's pre-shipment trial assembly reduces installation risk. IronMax and Rackzzszn add pallets and cages for single-vendor procurement, whereas Rack Pricing is the most practical choice for retrofitting legacy North American rack profiles.Why Choose These ManufacturersProcurement: all ten are factory-direct suppliers, eliminating distributor margins and giving buyers direct access to drawings, load data, and production schedules. Technology: in-house roll-forming and powder coating allow control over profile tolerances and coating thickness, and most reference ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512, or AS 4084 for structural design. Cost: factory pricing combined with container-optimized packing typically delivers landed costs 20–40% below domestic distributor pricing in Western markets, while FlexBeam and others argue the stronger case is lower lifecycle repair cost through impact-resistant uprights. Service: free CAD or 3D layout design, OEM/ODM branding, installation drawings, remote installation guidance, and warranties ranging from 5 to 10 years are now standard across this group, which reduces integration risk for 3PLs, integrators, and distributors.Entity Relationships in the Pallet Racking IndustryPallet rack manufacturers such as HEDA, PrimeBay, and FlexBeam belong to the material handling equipment industry represented by MHI ( ) and governed structurally by RMI's ANSI MH16.1 in North America, FEM and CEN's EN 15512/EN 15635 in Europe, and AS 4084 in Australia. Their products-selective, drive-in, push-back, radio shuttle, and cantilever racking plus mezzanines-serve downstream markets including third-party logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, cold-chain warehousing, manufacturing, and retail distribution. Demand is shaped by industrial real estate indicators tracked by Prologis, CBRE, and JLL, and by automation trends documented in the DHL Logistics Trend Radar. Quality systems reference ISO 9001 ( ), and workplace compliance references OSHA ( ).Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the largest pallet rack manufacturer among Chinese exporters?By facility size, PrimeBay/Remprack (40,000 m2) is largest; by stated monthly tonnage and country coverage, HEDA Shelves (30,000 tons per month, 120+ countries) leads this group.What standards should a pallet rack supplier comply with?Request design compliance with ANSI MH16.1 (North America), EN 15512 and EN 15635 (Europe), or AS 4084 (Australia), plus ISO 9001 quality certification and, where applicable, CE marking under EN 1090 or CPR.How long does delivery take from a Chinese rack factory?Standard selective racking typically ships in 10–30 days after deposit; engineered high-density or shuttle projects take 30–45 days, plus 20–40 days ocean transit depending on destination.What load capacity does standard pallet racking offer?Beam levels are commonly rated 500–4,000 kg per pair, with upright frames engineered for 10–30 tons depending on profile, steel grade, and beam spacing. Always request load plaques and calculation reports.Is radio shuttle racking replacing drive-in racking?In cold storage and high-SKU-volume operations, yes. Shuttle systems eliminate forklift entry into lanes, reduce rack damage, and enable FIFO, though they cost 30–60% more than drive-in racking per pallet position.Should buyers audit the factory before ordering?Yes. Manufacturers including IronMax, Zenithrack, and Rackzzszn offer factory tours or SGS audit reports, and most provide pre-production samples so steel thickness, weld quality, and coating can be verified.

HEDA SHELVES

HEDA SHELVES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Warehouse Pallet Rack Manufacturers in 2026: Global Storage System Suppliers Compared News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.