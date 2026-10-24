Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky enters Bengaluru Duty Free with the world first Mahura heritage
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura showcase the evolving expression of mahua in contemporary Indian spirits
Bengaluru, 23 October 2026: Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca I is bringing the distinctive character of a mahua cask to Bengaluru Duty Free, offering travellers an opportunity to discover an indigenous Indian ingredient through the lens of contemporary single malt whisky-making.
Known for its deep cultural roots across India, mahua is increasingly finding a place in the country’s modern spirits landscape. At Bangalore Duty Free, Crazy Cock Madhuca I is being showcased alongside Six Brothers Mahura, bringing together two expressions that explore the character and heritage of the indigenous flower in different ways.
Crafted by South Seas Distilleries, makers of India’s oldest single malt whiskies, Crazy Cock Madhuca I reflects the brand’s approach to exploring Indian ingredients and craftsmanship through single malt whisky. The expression has received international recognition, winning a Gold Medal at the World Whisky Masters 2026 and a top 3 rank at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) UK 2026. It undergoes maturation in ex-brandy and ex-bourbon casks before being finished in ex-Mahura casks, bringing the character of mahua into the whisky. Its profile combines floral and earthy notes with layers of fruit, spice and oak.
The showcase also features Six Brothers Mahura, a spirit inspired by the longstanding place of mahua in Indian culture and traditions. Made from mahua flowers and double-distilled in copper pot stills, the expression presents the indigenous ingredient in a contemporary spirit format.
Together, Crazy Cock Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura, Mahua Spirit offers travellers a closer look at the evolving role of mahua in Indian spirits, from an ingredient deeply rooted in tradition to one being explored through contemporary techniques and premium expressions.
With Crazy Cock Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura taking the spotlight, Bangalore Duty Free now a contemporary perspective on mahua and its growing place in India’s modern spirits story.
Travellers can discover Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura at Bengaluru Duty Free.
Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura showcase the evolving expression of mahua in contemporary Indian spirits
Bengaluru, 23 October 2026: Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca I is bringing the distinctive character of a mahua cask to Bengaluru Duty Free, offering travellers an opportunity to discover an indigenous Indian ingredient through the lens of contemporary single malt whisky-making.
Known for its deep cultural roots across India, mahua is increasingly finding a place in the country’s modern spirits landscape. At Bangalore Duty Free, Crazy Cock Madhuca I is being showcased alongside Six Brothers Mahura, bringing together two expressions that explore the character and heritage of the indigenous flower in different ways.
Crafted by South Seas Distilleries, makers of India’s oldest single malt whiskies, Crazy Cock Madhuca I reflects the brand’s approach to exploring Indian ingredients and craftsmanship through single malt whisky. The expression has received international recognition, winning a Gold Medal at the World Whisky Masters 2026 and a top 3 rank at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) UK 2026. It undergoes maturation in ex-brandy and ex-bourbon casks before being finished in ex-Mahura casks, bringing the character of mahua into the whisky. Its profile combines floral and earthy notes with layers of fruit, spice and oak.
The showcase also features Six Brothers Mahura, a spirit inspired by the longstanding place of mahua in Indian culture and traditions. Made from mahua flowers and double-distilled in copper pot stills, the expression presents the indigenous ingredient in a contemporary spirit format.
Together, Crazy Cock Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura, Mahua Spirit offers travellers a closer look at the evolving role of mahua in Indian spirits, from an ingredient deeply rooted in tradition to one being explored through contemporary techniques and premium expressions.
With Crazy Cock Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura taking the spotlight, Bangalore Duty Free now a contemporary perspective on mahua and its growing place in India’s modern spirits story.
Travellers can discover Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca I and Six Brothers Mahura at Bengaluru Duty Free.
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