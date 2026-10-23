India Reaffirms Commitment To Safe And Peaceful Nuclear Technology At UN

India Reaffirms Nuclear Commitment at the UN

Reaffirming India's commitment to the safe, secure, and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, Member of Parliament and Leader of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, reaffirmed India's commitment to safe, peaceful nuclear technology at UNGA. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on the "Report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)", she underscored the pivotal role played by the IAEA in assisting member states in building human and institutional capabilities, including regulatory frameworks for peaceful applications of nuclear science.

"Leader of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation, Member of Parliament @sksingh_deo, delivered statement on the“Report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)” at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, reaffirmed its commitment to the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, highlighting the vital role of IAEA in sustainable development, highlighted its significant advancements in nuclear technology, and its support for the IAEA's Technical Cooperation Program and its flagship initiatives, underscored its commitment to South-South cooperation to ensure that the benefits of nuclear science reach every nation that seeks them, while ensuring a robust nuclear safety and security framework," Indian mission to UN wrote on X.

Global Recognition of India's Development Partnership

Meanwhile, at the Ninth Annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund Event, which was held on October 22, Laos, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Micronesia, Moldova, Morocco, Tanzania and Saint Lucia thanked India for the developmental assistance. Ambassador Gheorghe Leuca, Permanent Representative of Moldova to UN, said, It has strengthened our capacities to turn population data into better public policies. At a time of ODA strain, India's sustained committment sends an important message: "Partnership built on solidarity, mutual respect and national priorities can continue to deliver tangible results."

International Leaders Praise Indian Assistance

Ambassador Jayantha Jayasuriya, Sri Lankan Envoy to UN, said,“The India-UN Fund caters to diversified thematic structures and these projects respond to needs identified by the countries themselves... its underlying philosophy is that respect for national priorities matters.” Ambassador Thongphane Savanphet of Laos at the UN said,“We commend the Govt of India for the vital role in promoting the South-South cooperation. The India-UN Fund serves as an example of solidarity and partnership among developing countries, in supporting national development priorities. India has also extended its general support for our national priorities through other cooperation mechanisms.”

Ambassador Togolani Edriss Mavura, Tanzanian representative to UN, said,“Tanzania expresses its sincere appreciation to India and the India-UN Fund for their continued support for sustainable development in Tanzania.” An official from Morocco delegation said, "We commend India's vision and generosity, as well as the UN Office of South-South Cooperation for its dedicated stewardship of this demand-driven initiative. Nearly a decade after its launch in 2017, the fund's record speaks for itself." Amb. Domingos Estêvão Fernandes, PR of Mozambique, said,“The India-UN Fund offers a concrete example of South-South cooperation grounded in national priorities, equality and non-interference. It also complements North-South cooperation. Mozambique commends India's leadership in advancing South-South cooperation and partnership.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)