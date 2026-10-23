Cryptocurrency News: Remittix Pairs Its $33 Million Raise With A 300 Million RTX Burn As XRP Ledger's November Update Revives A $10 XRP Price Prediction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix combines a major funding milestone with a 20% token-supply reduction as the XRP Ledger prepares a November technical update.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has raised $33 million and announced that 300 million RTX tokens will be permanently burned at launch. The burn represents 20% of the original token supply and introduces a significant scarcity catalyst before RTX begins public-market trading on November 24, 2026.









More than 40,000 participants have joined Remittix as the project approaches its $36 million hard cap. RTX remains available at $0.28 before progressing toward the announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The announcement arrives as the XRP Ledger prepares a technical update for November 4. XRP recently traded near $1.32, while bullish forecasts now target $10 as the network expands the infrastructure supporting payments, vaults, lending and permissioned financial activity.

Remittix Combines Funding Momentum With Scarcity

Reaching $33 million means Remittix has completed more than 91% of its total raise. Only $3 million now separates the project from its hard cap, creating a limited runway before the final presale allocation is filled.

The 300 million RTX burn adds a second major catalyst. Removing one-fifth of the original supply would reduce the total from 1.5 billion RTX to 1.2 billion RTX, establishing a tighter supply structure from the moment public trading begins.

The combination gives buyers two measurable developments to track. Funding is approaching its maximum allocation, while the announced burn will permanently remove a defined number of tokens at launch.

PayFi Remains the Primary Remittix Proposition

Remittix is primarily building PayFi infrastructure for moving value between supported cryptocurrencies and conventional bank accounts. One thousand invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The broader Remittix ecosystem includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads and Remittix Markets with over $50 million in perpetual trading volume. Remittix Earn is preparing Aave, Fluid and Morpho pools with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected crypto assets and stablecoins.

Remittix is also bringing 41 new fiat currencies closer to launch. That expansion can increase the number of international payment routes and potential users supporting the ecosystem behind the reduced RTX supply.

XRP Ledger's November Update Revives the $10 Forecast

XRP recently traded near $1.32, making a move to $10 approximately 7.6 times higher. The latest catalyst is an XRP Ledger fix expected on November 4 after a temporary drop in validator support reset its required approval period.

The patch closes a token-creation loophole and adjusts calculations affecting vaults and lending. Support returned to 31 of 35 trusted validators, placing the proposal above the network's required approval threshold as its revised activation countdown progresses.

For XRP bulls, the update reinforces the network's continued development around financial applications. A $10 target would require substantial new demand, but payments, institutional infrastructure and future lending functionality continue to shape the long-term case.

The Final RTX Window Narrows Before Launch

XRP offers exposure to an established payments network with a multibillion-dollar market capitalization. Remittix approaches the same broad market from an earlier stage, focusing on a consumer-facing route between crypto assets and fiat bank accounts.

For buyers comparing a $10 XRP prediction with new crypto opportunities, RTX combines a $0.28 entry, an announced $0.46 minimum exchange launch price and a confirmed 300 million token burn. With only $3 million remaining and November 24 approaching, the final presale window continues to narrow.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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