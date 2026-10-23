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Political Appointment Curbs Delay Keralam Sports Reform Legislation Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:36

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

The Keralam government's proposed sports legislation faces uncertainty following objections within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) to provisions designed to restrict political appointments in sports organisations, complicating efforts to overhaul the state's sports administration.

Differences involving the Congress and its principal coalition partner, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have brought the politically sensitive provisions under scrutiny. However, the precise objections raised by individual leaders and any formal decision to defer the legislation remain unconfirmed.

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The Arabian Post

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