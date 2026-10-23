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UDF Govt Removes Vigilance From RTI Scope Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:36

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

The Keralam government has exempted two confidential sections of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) from the Right to Information (RTI) Act, triggering allegations that the decision could shield corruption investigations involving political leaders and senior officials from public scrutiny.

The notification, disclosed on Friday, removes the bureau's T1 and T2 sections from the transparency law's ordinary disclosure requirements. These sections handle sensitive files, confidential communications and information concerning investigations against prominent public figures.

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The Arabian Post

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