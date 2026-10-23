Planning A Road Trip From Bengaluru? Explore Karnataka's Western Ghats In 5 Days

Planning a road trip between October and March? If you are looking to escape your weekend routine, unwind amid nature and explore some of Karnataka's most beautiful landscapes, a road trip through the Western Ghats could be the perfect getaway. From lush green forests and cascading waterfalls to winding ghat roads, sprawling coffee estates, ancient temples and picturesque coastal beaches, this journey offers a wonderful blend of adventure, relaxation and cultural experiences.

The route takes you through the coffee-growing region of Chikkamagaluru, the tranquil surroundings of Sringeri, the coastal charm of Udupi and the scenic beaches of Gokarna. Whether you are travelling with friends, family or your partner, this itinerary allows you to experience Karnataka's diverse landscapes over five days.

Here is a five-day road trip itinerary covering scenic drives, sightseeing spots and memorable experiences across Karnataka's Western Ghats and coastline.

Day 1: Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru (243 Km | 4 to 4.5 Hours)

Your road trip begins in Bengaluru, from where you can drive to Chikkamagaluru, popularly known as Karnataka's coffee country. The journey via Hassan takes you away from the bustle of the city and towards the scenic countryside, rolling hills and lush coffee plantations.

Places to Visit: Coffee estates, Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, Hebbe Falls and Jhari Falls.

The Experience: Enjoy the cool mountain breeze, admire the greenery surrounding the coffee plantations and savour a cup of freshly brewed local coffee. If time permits, visit the hill viewpoints for panoramic views of the Western Ghats.

Day 2: Chikkamagaluru to Sringeri (110 Km | 2.5 to 3 Hours)

On the second day, leave the coffee-growing hills behind and drive towards Sringeri, a historic temple town nestled in the Malnad region. The journey takes you through verdant landscapes, forested stretches and winding roads characteristic of Karnataka's Western Ghats.

Places to Visit: Sri Sharadamba Temple at Sringeri Sharada Peetham, the banks of the Tunga River, the historic Vidyashankara Temple and Sirimane Falls.

The Experience: Take in the peaceful surroundings, enjoy the scenic drive through the Malnad countryside and spend some quiet time by the Tunga River. Sringeri is an ideal stop for travellers seeking a blend of natural beauty, spirituality and heritage.

Day 3: Sringeri to Udupi (98 Km | 2 to 2.5 Hours)

Continue your journey towards Udupi, a popular coastal destination known for its temples, beaches and distinctive cuisine. Depending on your chosen route and road conditions, you can travel via Agumbe Ghat or take a route through the Kudremukh region. The drive offers changing landscapes as the forested hills give way to the coastal plains.

Places to Visit:Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Malpe Beach, St. Mary's Islands, Kaup Beach and the Kaup Lighthouse.

The Experience: Sample authentic Udupi cuisine, stroll along the sandy beaches and enjoy the coastal scenery. If time permits and ferry services are available, plan a visit to St. Mary's Islands. End the day by watching the sunset at one of Udupi's picturesque beaches.

Day 4: Udupi to Gokarna (100 Km | 2.5 to 3 Hours)

On the fourth day, follow National Highway 66 (NH 66) northwards along Karnataka's scenic coastline towards Gokarna. You can stop at Murdeshwar along the way to admire its famous Shiva statue and visit the temple complex before continuing your journey.

Places to Visit:The Murdeshwar Shiva statue and temple, Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple, Om Beach, Kudle Beach and Half Moon Beach.

The Experience: Enjoy the coastal drive, explore Gokarna's beaches and take in the relaxed atmosphere of this seaside town. Depending on sea conditions and local restrictions, you can explore beach trails or try water-based activities where available.

Day 5: Explore Gokarna and Return to Bengaluru

Spend the morning enjoying Gokarna's laid-back coastal atmosphere before beginning your return journey to Bengaluru. If time permits, wake up early to enjoy the sunrise, take a peaceful walk along the beach and have breakfast at a local café.

After breakfast, begin the drive back to Bengaluru. You can consider routes via Sirsi or Haveri and Davanagere, depending on traffic, road conditions and your preferred travel time. As the return journey is long, start early and plan adequate breaks along the way.

Karnataka Western Ghats Road Trip: Key Highlights

Total Distance: The itinerary covers approximately 550 km across the main inter-destination legs, excluding local sightseeing, detours and the return journey to Bengaluru. The actual distance will depend on the routes chosen.

Best Time to Visit:October to March is generally a favourable period for this trip, offering post-monsoon greenery and relatively pleasant weather. Check local weather forecasts and road conditions before travelling, particularly along hill roads and ghat sections.

Best Mode of Travel:A car or motorcycle is ideal for this road trip, offering the flexibility to explore viewpoints, coffee estates, waterfalls and coastal attractions at your own pace.

Travel Tips:Start early each day to make the most of your sightseeing time. Check waterfall access, ferry availability for St. Mary's Islands and road conditions in advance. Some attractions may require additional travel time or have seasonal restrictions.

This five-day Karnataka road trip brings together the misty hills of Chikkamagaluru, the spiritual charm of Sringeri and the beautiful coastline of Udupi and Gokarna. With scenic drives, memorable food stops and plenty of opportunities to unwind, it offers a rewarding way to explore Karnataka's diverse landscapes.