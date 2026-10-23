Romania Blames Russia For Attacking Cargo Ship In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) AFP reported this, according to Ukrinform.

In a Facebook post, Dan said the Comoros-flagged cargo ship Khoryv was "struck by a drone and sank near Romanian territorial waters."

Later, speaking to journalists, the Romanian President said the attack was part of an escalation by Russia amid its war against Ukraine. Dan added that it is“time for Russia to take the peace initiatives put forward by the United States and Europe seriously, to accept the proposals for a ceasefire and to bring the war to an end."

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu called the attack“unacceptable” and a flagrant violation of international law.

Ukraine must develop new logistics routes throughand Moldova - MP

Following a meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence on Thursday, the president's office said there had been a significant increase in threats to freedom of navigation and critical infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Dan Neculescu said Romania is working with its NATO allies, including Bulgaria and Türkiye, to "fast-track the additional surveillance capabilities,"

As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, October 23, the commercial vessel Khoryv, carrying Ukrainian sailors, was sinking near the Romanian coast.

Photo: AA