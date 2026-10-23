SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Prisoner Exchange
"Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordinating the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies, which carried out the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," the SBU said.Read also: 270 Ukrainians return home in prisoner exchange
The SBU stressed that every Ukrainian life is of the highest value.
"We are working to carry out the instructions of the President of Ukraine and bring all citizens of our country home from captivity!" the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, 270 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine in a prisoner-of-war exchange on October 23.
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