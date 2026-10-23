Ukrainian Drone Maker Discusses Possible Joint Venture In Czechia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company's CEO, Volodymyr Zinovskyi, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We held a meeting with a representative of the Czech Ministry of Defense and presented all our products. There is direct interest in some of them, particularly in purchasing products from Ukraine. When we explained the possibility of establishing a joint venture in Czechia, this also generated considerable interest. So we are planning to develop this area," Zinovskyi said.

According to him, certain budgets for such forms of cooperation have already been approved in Czechia. At the same time, he cited the lack of a formalized framework for cooperation, similar to the Drone Deal or Build with Ukraine initiatives, as one of the factors holding back broader collaboration.

Zinovskyi also recalled the joint project with Germany to produce reconnaissance drones and, at a later stage, interceptor drones. The parties signed the relevant documents in February this year, but an intergovernmental implementation agreement has yet to be signed. On the basis of this agreement, the Ukrainian company is to be issued an export license allowing it to transfer technologies to the joint venture.

"We have received positive signals that this could happen by the end of autumn. Our partner and we were ready to launch production back in the summer, but without the relevant export permit, we have been forced to wait and prepare. As soon as we receive the permit, we will be able to launch production as quickly as possible and demonstrate that we can deliver this project," the CEO said.

Ukrainian TerMIT robotic system showcased at defense exhibition in Prague

In addition, he said the company was working on a project in Denmark involving the production of kamikaze drones.

As previously reported, nearly 30 Ukrainian companies are participating in the defense exhibition in Prague, making Ukraine one of the most strongly represented countries.