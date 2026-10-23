Signalhire Records 74.45% Fall In Architecture Searches And 19.94% Decline In Construction Searches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Architecture and Construction both declined in the first-half comparison, with Architecture recording the steeper percentage decrease.

- Ruslan FarakheievSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire 's first-half comparison shows Architecture searches falling 74.45% in 2026 compared with the same months in 2025. Construction searches decreased 19.94% over that period.Search changes by categoryArchitecture: searches down 74.45%.Construction: searches down 19.94%.Facilities & Maintenance: searches down 50.41%.Environmental Services: searches up 13.58%.What the data showsArchitecture searches fell 74.45%, and Construction declined 19.94%. Facilities & Maintenance decreased 50.41%, and Real Estate fell 34.88%. Environmental Services rose 13.58%. The report separates these search changes from claims about project starts or building output.About the comparisonThe figures count recorded SignalHire searches for January through June in each year. Categories include industries and job functions. Searches can have different purposes, and the table does not identify each user's intent. The analysis does not measure job postings, completed hires, or national employment.Advice for candidates and employersArchitecture job seekers can review their portfolio against the requirements of firms they want to approach. Include relevant renovation, documentation, or building-performance work when you have completed it. State your responsibilities in each project. Check current vacancies and local project information before assuming the search decline applies equally to every design discipline.Employers should compare these figures with their own approved projects and recruitment records. Lower search activity does not establish that experienced architects are easier to recruit. Specify the discipline, software, and project duties needed for an opening. Review applicant fit and interview progress before changing salary or staffing plans.SignalHire provides professional profile search and available verified contact details for recruiting and sales teams. Read the analysis for the full category comparison, candidate advice, and related reports.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and available verified contact details.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 209-437-3846

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SignalHire records 74.45% fall in Architecture searches and 19.94% decline in Construction searches News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. October 23, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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