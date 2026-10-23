Amitabh Bachchan Says 'More Rest Needed' A Day After Announcing Social Media Break

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that he needs“more rest," a day after announcing a break from social media.

The veteran actor shared a reflective note on his blog, where he spoke about the human body and its uniqueness.“Yet more rest needed.. adjusting.. thinking and wondering.. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote on Tumblr.

His latest post came a day after he announced that he would be taking a break from social media. Big B wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter),“Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment.”

A day earlier, Bachchan had shared a similar message on his official blog while extending Dussehra greetings to his fans. He revealed that he had been advised to rest and recuperate under strict instructions, which also required him to limit communication during the period. The 'Sholay' actor expressed hope that he would soon be able to resume interacting with his followers.

The 84-year-old actor wrote,“Wishing everyone this festive season, Amitabh shared, "first dussehra greetings to all.. love happiness, fullment, prayers (Folded hands emoji) under very strict rest and recuperation.. so am not allowed to communicate.. do excuse.. my apologies..to all those that have sent me personal wishes, apologies.. but do take this as my respected responce..more hopefully later (sic).”

Reports suggest that Bachchan's latest update came amid news of a knee injury he sustained while shooting for the television quiz show“Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.” Earlier this month, the actor had told viewers that he slipped during a shoot and injured his knee.

He was seen sitting during the opening segment of the show and said the injury had made standing uncomfortable. However, he indicated that it was not serious. The actor has not confirmed whether his recent advice to rest was related to the knee injury.