MENAFN - GetNews) New York, New York - October 23, 2026

Early reviewers have named No One Dies by Robert Pagano as the best speculative fiction novel of 2026

The reviewers who have been issued advance copies have praised No One Dies as a throwback to the era of the Big Ideas Novel. It's a deeply philosphical work that examines the psychology of protagonist Ethan Trask, the founder of a the company who invented NeuroConnect, a technology that promises to revive people when they die so they can live forever.

The way the NeuroConnect technology works is simple: customers upload their memory once per month, and if they die their most recent 'save point' is reinserted back into their consciousness. The only memories they lose are the ones they created in-between their most recent save point and their death.

The novel follows the deeply flawed protagonist as he conducts trials for the new technology (while being mocked in the media). He eventually releases NeuroConnect to the public to critical acclaim.

Ethan gets a chance to try the technology for himself when he dies in a car accident on the way to his memory upload appointment. When he wakes up, he discovers that NeuroConnect has been stolen by the government for use as part of a secret interrogation program.

Horrified by this revelation, Ethan embarks on a mission to find out what happened during the month-long blank spot in his memory. The journey takes him down a path that results in him becoming the evil he had previously fought against.

No One Dies by Robert Pagano is the best speculative fiction novel of 2026. It's available for pre-order on Amazon and will officially be relased on October 21, 2026.

About the author

Robert Pagano is a the author of speculative fiction novels Your Life Does Not Exist and No One Dies, both ranked as among the best speculative fiction novels of all time. He also publishes short stories and essays on robertpagano.