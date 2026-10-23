Sitanshu Kotak Stresses Patience For Teen Talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Batting Coach Urges Patience for Teen Talent

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak believes the hype surrounding 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and calls for his inclusion in the playing XI have not been beneficial for the youngster or the team, stressing that the left-handed batter needs time to develop despite his exceptional talent. Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, Kotak said Sooryavanshi has the backing of the team management but selection decisions cannot be based on popularity.

"I felt that at the start, there was a lot of hype that 'he has to play'. I genuinely felt that wasn't good for the player also. Just a 15-16-year-old boy, and everyone saying 'he should play' and 'he isn't being picked' and so on. He is too young. It's something I can't control, but it's sad. And it's sad for the other openers also, who are performing but people are saying 'why is he playing'," Kotak said in the press conference, as per Cricinfo.

Potential Opportunity and Development

Sooryavanshi could get an opportunity in Saturday's second T20I after wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was ruled out with a low-grade right adductor strain sustained during the series opener. The teenager made his T20I debut in early July following an impressive Player-of-the-Tournament performance in IPL 2026, but has featured in only seven of India's 19 matches since then. India have generally preferred Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Kishan in the top three.

Kotak said Sooryavanshi has handled the situation maturely and understands the performances of his teammates, even as he waits for his opportunity. "Now he is much more mature. He understood that Sanju is playing well, or Abhishek is playing well - how can they be left out," Kotak said, as per Cricinfo. "The middle order is also packed. Everyone understands that but of course he wants to play. If I were in his place I would too. But he is a simple boy. It's not like he has complained or looked downcast. See, hitting ability is one thing, and the things you learn by being at this level day after day is another thing. He will learn that. This [waiting for his turn] will do a lot of good to him."

Coaching Focus and Natural Ability

The batting coach also underlined the youngster's potential, saying the team management was keen to help him learn without changing his natural approach to batting. "He is really young, but the way everyone in the team management takes care of him - I keep an eye neutrally - and everyone likes him, social media likes him, team also likes him. But you can't make changes to the XI because people like him," Kotak said, as per Cricinfo. "He is very talented and I believe he has a bright, bright future ahead. So once he gets his opportunities and settles down, he will learn a lot of things."

Kotak said his discussions with Sooryavanshi have focused on reading deliveries and understanding when to play particular shots, while preserving the teenager's attacking instincts. "What I have normally spoken to him about is discussing what shots to play when the ball moves around and things like that. But I won't tinker with his intent or the way he approaches the game unless there is a major reason for doing so," Kotak said, according to Cricinfo. "He has so much ability that he doesn't really struggle. He just decides what shots to play. There are batters who choose the shots based on the merit of the delivery. There are other batters who decide what shots to play irrespective of what the ball is doing and creates that shot. Vaibhav is in the latter category. He dominates bowlers. If I see that he can do something different to certain deliveries, then we will discuss it. But yeah, he is an unbelievable talent," he added.

Emergence of Naman Dhir

While Sooryavanshi's potential remains a talking point, Kotak was equally encouraged by the emergence of Naman Dhir, who produced an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to guide India to a four-wicket win in the opening T20I against New Zealand. Dhir's late assault helped India chase down 226 with two balls to spare in Christchurch, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The batter had also struck an unbeaten 24 off six deliveries in the final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru on October 17.

"Actually, we know he is capable of doing and we also know that he is capable of bowling more than he has in first-class cricket or Vijay Hazare [List A] Trophy and all that," Kotak said. "Yesterday, there was Sanju, Abhishek, and Shreyas [Iyer] and Axar [Patel] too, but his role at the end was also very, very important. He is a power-packed player, he knows what is expected [of him] and he exactly does that, which is a great sign," he added.

Kotak also highlighted Dhir's versatility, pointing to his fielding, bowling options and ability to finish games. "In a T20 match, if there are lots of left-hand batters in the opposition, an offspinner can even bowl four overs and, depending on the situation, he can bowl one or two overs too. He is someone who can field really well and can make an impact with the bat in that finisher's role," Kotak said. "It is too early, but I feel he is very promising. His batting technique, the way he builds his base quickly, the power he has, he is a very exciting talent," he added.

India will look to extend their lead in the series in the second T20I, with New Zealand seeking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on victory in the opener despite posting 225/4. The series opener highlighted New Zealand's ability to challenge India in their home conditions, with the hosts fighting back after the visitors made a flying start to the chase. Dew is again expected to be a factor, potentially making the toss and the decision to chase important in Christchurch. (ANI)

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