Shawangunk Wine Trail Introduces Uncork The Holidays, A Fresh Take On A Hudson Valley Holiday Tradition

MENAFN - GetNews) The Shawangunk Wine Trail presents Uncork the Holidays, a refreshed holiday wine trail experience on November 21–22, December 5–6, and December 12, 2026. Guests choose from three itineraries of four wineries each, featuring tasting flights, seasonal cocktails, and special holiday experiences.

HUDSON VALLEY, NY - October 23, 2026 - The Shawangunk Wine Trail invites visitors to celebrate the season with Uncork the Holidays, a refreshed holiday wine trail experience taking place November 21–22, December 5–6, and December 12, 2026. Featuring 12 participating wineries across three distinct itineraries, the event offers guests a festive way to explore Hudson Valley wine country during the holiday season.

Guests can choose one of three itineraries, each featuring four wineries, and enjoy wine and cider tasting flights, seasonal cocktails, delicious flavors, and special holiday experiences at every stop. The updated format gives visitors the flexibility to select the route that best fits their interests while discovering the unique character of the participating wineries.

The three itineraries are:

The Orchard & Vine Trail: Angry Orchard Cider House, Christopher Jacobs Winery at Penning's Vineyard, Whitecliff Vineyard, and Robibero Winery.

The Sips & Sounds Trail: Quartz Rock Vineyard, Benmarl Winery, City Winery Hudson Valley, and Magnanini Winery.

The Mingle & Cheer Trail: Clearview Vineyard, Brotherhood Winery, Applewood Winery, and Warwick Valley Winery.

Each Full Experience ticket includes tasting flights at the four wineries along the guest's selected itinerary and a complimentary Shawangunk Wine Trail tasting glass. Guests will also receive an Uncork Passport featuring seasonal food and wine pairing ideas, festive wine cocktail recipes, and special offers for the Trail's upcoming Sip & Shop Holiday Market at City Winery Hudson Valley on December 13.

The Uncork Passport also gives tasting ticket holders the opportunity to earn a complimentary VIP tasting ticket to Sip & Shop, a $50 value. Guests who purchase a combined total of 12 or more bottles of wine, cider, or spirits from participating wineries between November 21 and December 12 will qualify for the reward. Purchases may be combined across participating wineries and visits.

Designated drivers can join the experience with a free Designated Driver ticket, which includes four non-alcoholic beverages, one at each winery along the selected itinerary.

“Uncork the Holidays is an opportunity to experience the Shawangunk Wine Trail in a new way while celebrating the season and supporting our local wineries,” said [Name and Title].“With three itineraries to choose from, guests can discover new favorites, enjoy seasonal creations, and make a holiday outing their own.”

Event Details

Dates: November 21–22, December 5–6, and December 12, 2026

Hours: 11 AM–5 PM

Full Experience Early Bird Tickets: $35 through October 31

Designated Driver Tickets: Free

Ticket Information:

Early Bird ticket prices increase on November 1. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and select their preferred event date, itinerary, starting winery, and start time.

For tickets and additional information, visit

About the Shawangunk Wine Trail

The Shawangunk Wine Trail represents wineries and cider producers in New York's Hudson Valley, promoting the region's wine, cider, local experiences, and agricultural heritage through events and wine trail experiences throughout the year.

Contact: Shawangunk Wine Trail

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Ticket Link: ?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=uncork_the_holidays_2026

Five event dates feature three unique winery itineraries, each with four wineries, seasonal tastings, festive cocktails, and special holiday experiences.