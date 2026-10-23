NLBWA-IE Announces Latina Bizcon 2026: The Leverage Year

MENAFN - GetNews)The National Latina Business Women Association-Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE) announces Latina BizCon 2026, an annual business conference designed to support Latina entrepreneurs, women of color, and small business owners with practical resources, professional development and opportunities to strengthen and grow their businesses.

This year's conference theme, "The Leverage Year," focuses on helping entrepreneurs identify ways to leverage their skills, relationships, culture, technology, and business operations to create sustainable growth and long-term economic opportunity.

Esther Estrada, founding attorney of Estrada Law Group and a leading Spanish-speaking personal injury attorney in Riverside, will serve as the keynote speaker. A Latina mother, business owner, and attorney, Estrada will share a message centered on resilience, relationships, cultural identity, and turning personal experiences into professional and entrepreneurial strength.

"Every challenge I've faced taught me resilience. Every relationship I've nurtured created opportunity. Every piece of my culture became an advantage. That's the power of leverage: turning who you are into the force that takes you where you're meant to be." said Esther Estrada, Esq . Managing Attorney, Estrada Law Group, Keynote Latina BizCon 2026:“The Leverage Year”

Latina BizCon 2026 will feature educational sessions focused on workforce compliance, business operations, branding, mental wellness, sustainability, business certifications, and procurement readiness. The conference will also offer networking opportunities and participation in a corporate BizMatch program that connects small businesses with potential contracting and supplier opportunities.

Our community stands stronger than ever. Together, we are not just running businesses; we are the architects of community change. We are here to support you, elevate you, and help transform your ambitious goals into the extraordinary. - Erika Quinto, President, National Latina Business Women Association – Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE); Inland Gardens Landscape, Inc. – President

Latina BizCon reflects NLBWA-IE's ongoing commitment to expanding access to business education, professional networks, and economic opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout the Inland Empire.

ABOUT NLBWA-IE

The National Latina Business Women Association-Inland Empire advances the economic, social, and professional development of Latina business owners and professionals through education, leadership development, business resources, strategic partnerships, and access to opportunity.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time & Location: Ontario Convention Center

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Maria Molina Solano at....

About NLBWA-IE

The National Latina Business Women Association–Inland Empire advances the economic, social, and professional development of Latina business owners and professionals through education, leadership development, business resources, strategic partnerships, and access to opportunity.

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