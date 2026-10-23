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Drones Attack Azot Chemical Plant In Russia's Perm Region Media

Drones Attack Azot Chemical Plant In Russia's Perm Region Media


Date: 2026-10-23 05:07:11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel ASTRA, Ukrinform reports.

According to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, the Azot plant was on fire in the city of Berezniki in the Perm region during the drone attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry's daily report on the destruction of 443 drones over Russian territory overnight also mentioned air defense operations in the Perm region.

ASTRA had previously reported an attack on Azot on September 11.

The Berezniki branch of Uralchem is reportedly the legal successor to the Berezniki Chemical Plant. It produces ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, urea, nitrite-nitrate salts and other chemical products.

Read also: Media reports: Drones strike one of Russia's largest chemical plants in Siberia

Nitric acid is used by defense industry enterprises to manufacture explosives and gunpowder, including the Perm Powder Plant, the Solikamsk Ural Plant, the Aleksin Chemical Plant and the Biysk Oleum Plant.

The Azot plant employs 2,500 people.

First photo is illustrative

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UkrinForm

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