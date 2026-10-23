Republic Day Unites All Kazakhstani Citizens, Tokayev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Republic Day is a unique nationwide holiday that unites all our citizens, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a solemn event dedicated to Republic Day, the presidential press service reports.

Tokayev emphasized that in a rapidly changing world, human capital development remains a strategic direction of state policy enshrined in the nation's Constitution to ensure the country's growth and prosperity.

"We need to bring up conscious, open-minded, competitive, patriotic, and responsible citizens. This is precisely what will ensure the growth and prosperity of our country. It is necessary to deeply root the values of patriotism, hard work, creation, mutual respect, and mercy, as well as to form an updated ethic in our society," he noted.

The head of state stressed that maintaining law and order, alongside peace and harmony, is essential for reaching progress and preserving national unity amid complex global conditions.

"I am convinced that societal cohesion and the synergy of efforts for common interests will allow us to overcome any challenges and achieve all goals set," Tokayev stated.

Speaking on the significance of statehood, the president highlighted sovereignty and independence as the nation's most precious assets and sacred duty.

"Thanks to the firm will and resilience of our ancestors, we gained sovereignty. The memory of the heroes who gave their lives for independence and selflessly fought for freedom will forever remain in our hearts," he added.

During his speech, Tokayev emphasized the importance of honoring historical continuity, noting that the younger generation has developed a deep understanding and genuine respect for the country's history.

"Indeed, history cannot be viewed from a one-sided perspective. Our past is a chronicle of great victories, glorious heritage, and unmatched traditions. In the end, our country grows stronger thanks to statesmen, patriots, intelligent, responsible, and hard-working people," the president said.