UAE Breaks Into Global Top 10 In IMD's 2026 Government Support Index
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Climbing six places from its 2025 ranking Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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UAE climbs six places to rank 10th globally, achieving its 2026 target in the IMD index
Indicator value falls to 0.43%, reflecting efficient government investment and strong fiscal performance
UAE results reflect successful institutional integration and greater transparency in public finance data management
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