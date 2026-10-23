Crackdown On Misdeclaration Tightens! Key Compliance Points For Dangerous Goods Customs Clearance $100,000 Fine Per Container + Industry Blacklisting!

MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province,China.-October 22, 2026

On September 30, six domestic container shipping companies-Shanghai Pan-Asia Shipping, Quanzhou Antong Logistics, Xinfeng (Ningbo) Marine, Shanghai Zhonggu Logistics, Tangshan Port Hede Shipping, and Ningbo Ocean Shipping-jointly issued an announcement, making it clear that they will strictly crack down on the misdeclaration, false declaration, and illegal concealment of dangerous goods.

Responsible parties confirmed to have committed violations will be reported across the industry and included in the dangerous goods misdeclaration information-sharing mechanism. Relevant enterprises may suspend or reject their bookings based on risk assessments until rectification is completed and verified. Furthermore, if such violations cause damage to ships or port facilities, personal injury or death, or environmental pollution, the responsible parties must bear the corresponding administrative, civil, and criminal liabilities in accordance with the law.

Shipping lines are rolling out stringent measures one after another. From high penalties per container to joint industry blacklisting, the cost of violating dangerous goods misdeclaration regulations is rising sharply.

PART 01: Dangerous Goods Clearance: Overcoming Every Hurdle

A single incorrect document or a missed step in reporting can lead to document amendments and delays at best, or forced return shipments and fines at worst, potentially affecting the shipment of the entire consignment. In dangerous goods logistics and customs clearance, the key is not just "whether the cargo can be shipped," but rather proactive classification, closed-loop documentation, and controllable milestones.

Many cargo issues are not exposed upon arrival but stem from the order-taking stage, where cargo attributes, packaging, labeling, permits, and modes of transport are not evaluated holistically.

This is especially true for orders involving multimodal transport (sea, air, and road). Requirements for UN packaging, MSDS/SDS, maritime declarations, and air transport appraisals vary across different transport segments and must be confirmed in advance.

Therefore, the principle of "Classify first, prepare documents, declare, inspect, and finally transport in compliance" must be strictly adhered to.

Documentation: Every Document is Indispensable

PART 02: Key Points for Import Customs Clearance

For imported dangerous chemicals, both Customs and Inspection & Quarantine authorities will focus on whether the goods fall under the Catalogue of Hazardous Chemicals, whether labels are compliant, and whether packaging meets requirements.

Commonly Required Documents:



Declaration of Conformity for Enterprises Importing Hazardous Chemicals

Chinese Safety Data Sheet (SDS)

Chinese GHS Hazard Warning Labels

Inhibitor/Stabilizer Instructions

Import License for Dual-Use Items Certificates related to dangerous goods packaging

Among these, inconsistencies between Chinese labels and MSDS are high-frequency issues during import inspections. Missing elements such as pictograms, signal words, hazard statements, and emergency contact numbers can all lead to rectification orders or forced return shipments.

PART 03: Key Points for Export Customs Declaration & Inspection

Exporting dangerous chemicals typically requires handling customs declaration, inspection & quarantine, and maritime declarations simultaneously.

Key Documents:



Declaration of Conformity for Enterprises Producing Hazardous Chemicals for Export

Certificate of Packaging for Dangerous Goods (Dangerous Goods Packaging Certificate)

Hazardous Characteristics Classification & Identification Report

MSDS/SDS and Hazard Warning Labels

Export License for Dual-Use Items Sea DGD (Dangerous Goods Declaration) and maritime declaration materials

Special Note for Export: The Dangerous Goods Packaging Certificate must match the cargo, packaging, and UN markings. Non-compliant packaging, expired appraisals, or mismatched packing list information will all affect cargo release.

PART 04: Key Operational Milestones

1、Export Process:

Cargo Classification → Booking → Inspection/Origin Inspection → Customs Declaration → Maritime Declaration → Inspection & Release → Dangerous Goods Vehicle/Warehouse Stuffing & Transport

2、Import Process:

Pre-arrival Declaration → Customs Declaration & Inspection → Tax Payment → On-site Inspection → Release → Dangerous Goods Vehicle Pickup → Destination Inspection (if necessary)

3、Multimodal Transport Reminder:



Sea Freight: Focus on maritime declarations and DGD.

Air Freight: Prepare appraisal reports, UN packaging, and dangerous goods declarations according to IATA DGR. Road Freight: Vehicles with dangerous goods transport qualifications and compliant warehousing must be used.

PART 05 Top 8 Pitfalls to Avoid

Fragrances, resins, coatings, and cleaning agents are easily misjudged. Once identified as dangerous chemicals, the risks increase significantly.

Hazardous chemicals listed in the catalogue usually involve statutory inspection. Customs declaration does not equal inspection declaration.

Product names, UN numbers, hazard classes, components, and flash points must form a closed loop.

Packaging without UN markings, damage, or mismatched models will all affect shipment.

The milestone for special dangerous goods declaration is moved forward. Missing it may affect port berthing and loading/unloading.

Controlled chemicals require the license to be obtained before export. Operating without a license carries extremely high risks.

Missing Chinese GHS labels or missing elements are very common during inspections.

SDS language, label formats, import permits, and warehousing/transport requirements must be confirmed in advance according to the port of destination.

Declaring Dangerous Chemicals as General CargoCustoms Declaration Only, No Inspection DeclarationInconsistent Information across MSDS, Labels, Customs Declarations, and Bills of LadingMissing or Mismatched Dangerous Goods Packaging CertificateMissing Maritime Pre-declaration for Sea FreightFailure to Verify Dual-Use Items / Precursor Chemicals / Explosive PrecursorsNon-compliant Import LabelsDestination Country Compliance Not Addressed in Advance

PART 06 Establish a "Dangerous Goods Compliance Checklist"

You will encounter numerous documents during the declaration process. To avoid omissions, you can create a "Completion Checklist" to ensure nothing is missed.

In dangerous goods transport, there is no "close enough." There is only "closed-loop documentation, forward-planned milestones, and controllable risks." Only by linking attributes, packaging, declaration, and transport in advance can you avoid reactive remediation after arrival.

The year-end peak logistics season has begun. If you have shipment plans, feel free to leave a message and consult us!

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Founded in 2004, CHOHELP is headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong Province-a core hub for China's foreign trade and manufacturing. Adhering to the corporate mission of "SIMPLIFY LOGISTICS", we have deeply engaged in the international trade logistics sector for over 20 years and boast a seasoned team of business, product and operational professionals.