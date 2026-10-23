Moci Organises Training Workshops For Retail Outlets And Suppliers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), represented by the Department of Specialized Licensing and Market Control, organised training workshops for food suppliers and major retail outlets to introduce its electronic services and systems and demonstrate how to use them to streamline procedures and expedite transactions.

Participants received practical guidance on submitting and tracking applications electronically, including the relevant requirements and procedures. Common issues that may delay processing were also addressed to help businesses submit complete and accurate applications.

The sessions provided an opportunity for direct engagement with suppliers and retail outlets, enabling Ministry representatives to address enquiries and gather feedback on the challenges businesses face when using electronic systems. These insights will support ongoing efforts to develop services and improve the customer experience.

The initiative reflects MoCI's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the private sector, raising awareness of its electronic services, and delivering more accessible and efficient services.