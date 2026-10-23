DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Fashion, the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, has officially kicked off its highly anticipated White Wednesday Sale, giving shoppers up to 70% off in the UAE and up to 60% off in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. The sale covers apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, with savings available across all Max Fashion stores and online at maxfashion.With cooler weather on the way, the sale makes it easier to prepare for the new season without stretching the budget. Shoppers can pick up warm knits, jackets and everyday denim alongside wardrobe basics and outfits for the festive season, all at reduced prices. It is a well-timed opportunity for families to update their winter wardrobes and get more for their money.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, said:“Our customers look forward to White Wednesday every year, and we want it to be worth the wait. Many families are planning their winter shopping right now, and this sale helps them get what they need at prices that suit their budget. Value is why people come to Max, and White Wednesday is when we give them the most of it.”The White Wednesday Sale is now live in the UAE until 1 November, with 25% to 70% off. Shoppers in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman can enjoy 25% to 60% off until 31 October, while shoppers in Jordan can save up to 50% until the same date. In Kuwait, the sale runs from 28 to 31 October with up to 60% off, and in Qatar it runs from 1 to 30 November with 25% to 50% off.Shoppers can visit their nearest Max Fashion store or shop online at maxfashion to make the most of the offers while they last.

Meriam Perez

Marsaana Communications

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Max Fashion Announces the Launch of Its Annual White Wednesday Sale with Savings of Up to 70% News Provided By Marsaana Communications October 23, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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