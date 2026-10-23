Rohitashv Gour Shares Childhood Pic With Legend Madan Puri, Recalls Memories From Shimla

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 23 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour, best known for playing Manmohan Tiwari in the television sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare childhood picture featuring his family and veteran actor Madan Puri.

The actor remembered the days when the latter would visit the drama festival organised in Shimla.

The black-and-white picture shows a young Rohitashv posing with his mother Asha Goud, father Sudarshan Goud, elder sister Shivani and younger sister Devyani. Madan Puri is seen standing alongside the family in the picture.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Rohitashv wrote in Hindi which translated into English, reads,“Why don't the beautiful moments of childhood stop? This picture is of Shimla. Madanpuri Saheb used to visit the drama festival which is held today by our organization All India Artists Association. My mother Asha Goud, Madanpuri ji, my father Sudarshan Goud, my elder sister Shivani, younger sister Devyani and me.”

Rohitashv's father, Sudarshan Gour, for the uninitiated, was a veteran theatre personality and one of the co-founders of the All India Artists Association in Shimla, alongside film personalities including Madan Puri, Balraj Sahni and Prem Chopra.

Talking about Madan Puri, he was among Hindi cinema's most legendary character actors, appearing in more than 400 films over a career spanning several decades. Born Madan Lal Puri in 1915, he became particularly known for playing villains, gangsters, corrupt businessmen, police officers and other complex supporting characters.

His notable films include Waqt, Gumnaam, Shagird, Ittefaq, Purab Aur Paschim, Deewaar, Dharmatma, Kalicharan, The Great Gambler, The Burning Train, Kranti, Vidhaata and Andha Kanoon.

He also became known for portraying Chinese villains in many films, including Howrah Bridge, Singapore, China Town, Shatranj, Prem Pujari and Saazish.

–IANS

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