Madhya Pradesh Aims To Emerge As Major Inland Fisheries Hub, Says CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is working to develop its fisheries sector by linking the state's water resources with investment, modern processing facilities and exports, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday, asserting that the initiative would help increase fish farmers' income and generate employment.

Addressing the National Fisheries Investors and Exporters Conclave-2026 at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav said the state was taking sustained steps to strengthen fisheries infrastructure and unlock the economic potential of its water resources.

“We are continuously working to take the fisheries sector to new heights by linking the state's water resources with investment, modern processing and exports,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Yadav, along with Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel, inaugurated the conclave by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

The event focussed on enhancing the export potential of inland states and creating fresh investment and employment opportunities in the fisheries sector.

During the conclave, Chief Minister Yadav and Union Minister Singh jointly released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at increasing fisheries exports from inland states.

They also handed over approval for an integrated development project for reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars.

Certificates were distributed to beneficiaries associated with the fisheries sector, including recipients under the Kisan Credit Card scheme, fisheries cooperative societies, startups and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana.

The initiative is expected to encourage investment in fisheries-related activities, strengthen the role of cooperative societies and startups, and improve market access for fish farmers.

Emphasising the broader economic potential of the sector, Yadav said the state aimed to translate its water resources into greater livelihood opportunities and economic growth by strengthening the fisheries value chain.

The conclave brought together stakeholders from the fisheries industry, investors and exporters to explore opportunities for expanding production, processing and market linkages.