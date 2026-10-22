Global Milking Robots Market 2026: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 AI, Iot, And Labor Shortages Drive 14% CAGR To US$7.04 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-stall systems improve ROI by milking more cows simultaneously, reducing labor costs and boosting efficiency, while real-time herd data supports smarter decisions

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Milking Robots Market:2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milking robots market was valued at US$3.26 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach US$7.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 14% during 2025-2030. Market growth is being driven by dairy farm automation, agricultural labor shortages, rising operating costs and increasing demand for efficient milk production.

Advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT, sensor technology and data analytics are improving the reliability and cost-effectiveness of automated milking systems. Integration with herd management platforms allows dairy farmers to monitor milk quality, animal health and equipment performance in real time. Government incentives supporting agricultural modernization, animal welfare and sustainable farming are also encouraging adoption among mid-sized and large-scale dairy operations.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By System Type: The report segments the market into Single-Stall Milking System, Multi-Stall Milking System and Rotary Milking System. The multi-stall segment accounts for the largest market share because it can milk multiple cows simultaneously, improve throughput and reduce labor requirements. Its position is expected to remain strong as large dairy farms expand and adopt herd management software, real-time monitoring and more efficient robotic equipment.

By Herd Size: The market is categorized into Below 100, Between 100-1000 and Above 1000. The Between 100-1000 segment represents a significant share, supported by medium-sized dairy farms seeking to improve labor efficiency and increase milking capacity. Continued technological innovation, lower system costs and demand for more productive dairy operations are expected to support adoption across this category.

By Offering: The report divides the market into Hardware, Software and Service. Hardware holds the largest share, reflecting demand for robotic arms, sensors, milking units and other essential equipment. Precision sensors, energy-efficient components, economies of scale and declining manufacturing costs are expected to make robotic milking hardware increasingly accessible.

Regional Market Insights

The global market covers Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the Rest of the World. Europe led the milking robots market in 2024, supported by advanced dairy farming practices, strong technology infrastructure and high automation adoption in Germany, the Netherlands and France. Agricultural subsidies, favorable modernization policies and a strong focus on animal welfare, labor efficiency and sustainability have reinforced the region's leadership.

Within North America, the US is expected to retain its leading position during 2025-2030. Growth will be supported by precision farming technologies, agricultural labor shortages, scalable dairy production, smart farming investment and strong R&D capabilities.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key milking robots market growth drivers include rising demand for milk and dairy products, pressure to reduce labor costs, scarcity of skilled dairy workers, stronger animal welfare standards and access to financial incentives. Automated systems support consistent, round-the-clock milking while helping farms optimize milk yield, improve herd management and reduce downtime. These operational benefits can lower production costs and strengthen farm profitability.

Market expansion may be constrained by high installation and maintenance costs, limited technical expertise and training, and difficulties integrating robotic systems with existing farm infrastructure. Vendors that provide flexible deployment, technical support and cost-effective solutions will be better positioned to address these barriers.

Key Milking Robots Market Trends

Major trends include increased investment in agritech startups and R&D, data-integrated herd management, advances in robotics and automation, growth of large-scale dairy farms, and greater attention to sustainability and carbon footprint reduction. Sensors, IoT platforms and analytics are enabling data-driven decisions based on animal health, milk quality and equipment performance. This digital transformation is expected to accelerate automated milking system adoption throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global milking robots market is moderately consolidated, with established companies holding substantial shares while continuing to invest in product innovation, portfolio expansion and strategic partnerships. Emerging vendors are increasing competition through region-specific products and cost-effective alternatives.

Key market participants include:



Tetra Laval International SA (DeLaval)

GEA Group AG

Nedap Livestock Management

Lely International NV

BouMatic LLC

Dairymaster Ltd.

Fullwood JOZ B

Hokofarm Group

Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.

Milkplan SA Milkomax Solutions Laitieres Inc.

In September 2024, Lely unveiled the Zeta concept, which uses cameras, LED lighting, artificial intelligence and smart algorithms to monitor cows and barn operations. The system provides real-time information intended to support animal welfare and farm performance. In January 2024, DeLaval introduced the VMS Batch Milking system for efficiently milking larger groups of cows. The solution has been installed on more than 10 farms worldwide and serves a combined population of approximately 10,000 cows.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Milking Robots: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Milking Robots

2.1.2 Types of Milking Robots

2.2 Milking Robots Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Milking Robots Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Milking Robots Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Milking Robots Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Milking Robots Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Milking Robots Market by System Type (Multi-Stall Milking System, Single-Stall Milking System and Rotary Milking System)

3.1.4 Global Milking Robots Market by Herd Size (Between 100-1000, Above 1000 and Below 100)

3.1.5 Global Milking Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services)

3.1.6 Global Milking Robots Market by Region (Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of the World)

3.2 Global Milking Robots Market: System Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Milking Robots Market by System Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Multi-Stall Milking Robots Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Single-Stall Milking Robots Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Rotary Milking Robots Market by Value

3.3 Global Milking Robots Market: Herd Size Analysis

3.3.1 Global Milking Robots Market by Herd Size: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Between 100-1000 Milking Robots Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Below 100 Milking Robots Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Above 1000 Milking Robots Market by Value

3.4 Global Milking Robots Market: Offering Analysis

3.4.1 Global Milking Robots Market by Offering: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Milking Robots Hardware Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Milking Robots Software Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Milking Robots Services Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Milking Robots Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Milking Robots Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Europe Milking Robots Market by Value

4.1.3 Europe Milking Robots Market by Region

4.1.4 Germany Milking Robots Market by Value

4.1.5 Netherlands Milking Robots Market by Value

4.1.6 The UK Milking Robots Market by Value

4.1.7 France Milking Robots Market by Value

4.1.8 Italy Milking Robots Market by Value

4.1.9 Rest of Europe Milking Robots Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Milking Robots Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Milking Robots Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Milking Robots Market by Value

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Milking Robots Market by Region

4.2.4 China Milking Robots Market by Value

4.2.5 India Milking Robots Market by Value

4.2.6 Japan Milking Robots Market by Value

4.2.7 South Korea Milking Robots Market by Value

4.2.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Milking Robots Market by Value

4.3 North America Milking Robots Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Milking Robots Market: An Overview

4.3.2 North America Milking Robots Market by Value

4.3.3 North America Milking Robots Market by Region

4.3.4 The US Milking Robots Market by Value

4.3.5 Canada Milking Robots Market by Value

4.3.6 Mexico Milking Robots Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Milking Robots Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Milking Robots Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World Milking Robots Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Milking Robots Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Milking Robots Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Demand for Milk and Dairy Products

6.1.2 Heightened Focus on Reducing Labor Costs

6.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Animal Welfare in Dairy Operations

6.1.4 Availability of Financial Incentives and Government Support

6.1.5 Expanding Scarcity of Skilled Dairy Labor

6.1.6 Surging Focus on Efficiency and Productivity

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance

6.2.2 Lack of Technical Expertise and Training

6.2.3 Integration with Existing Farm Infrastructure

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Ongoing Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies

6.3.2 Rising Investment in AgriTech Startups and R&D

6.3.3 Improved Herd Management through Data Integration

6.3.4 Growth of Large-Scale Dairy Farms

6.3.5 Technological Advancements in Robotics and Automation

6.3.6 Intensifying Focus on Sustainability and Carbon Footprint Reduction

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Milking Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Tetra Laval International SA (DeLaval)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 GEA Group AG

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Nedap Livestock Management

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Region

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Lely International NV

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

8.5 BouMatic LLC

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

8.6 Dairymaster Ltd.

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Strategy

8.7 Fullwood JOZ BV

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategy

8.8 Hokofarm Group

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategy

8.9 Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Business Strategy

8.10 Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.11 Milkplan SA

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 Milkomax Solutions Laitieres Inc.

8.12.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [72]

List of Tables [3]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900