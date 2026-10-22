NZ Vs IND, 1St T20I: Naman Dhir's Blistering Match-Winning Knock Earns Him 'New Finisher In Town' Tag

Team India's middle-order batter Naman Dhir stole the spotlight alongside Sanju Samson with his match-winning performance in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22.

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 series lead with a four-wicket win over the Kiwis. Chasing a 226-run target, Sanju Samson's fiery 69-run knock at the top and Naman Dhir's unbeaten 45 off 15 balls powered India past the finish line with two balls to spare. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), Abhishek Sharma (29), and Axar Patel (24) also made vital contributions to the visitors' run chase.

For New Zealand, skipper Mitchell Santner (2/39) and Michael Bracewell (2/37) were the pick of the bowlers, but couldn't stop the Indian middle order from executing a sensational record chase in the series opener.

Also Read:Shreyas Iyer Hails Naman Dhir After India's Record Chase in NZ T20I

Naman Dhir Pulls Off Victory In Style

As Team India pulled off a record-breaking chase in the first T20I against New Zealand, Naman Dhir emerged as the undisputed hero of the night, holding his nerve under immense pressure to anchor a high-octane finish.

Though Sanju Samson laid the foundation for the chase with a blistering half-century, it was Dhir's explosive cameo in the dying overs that sealed the deal for the Men in Blue. Walking in to bat at No.7 after Axar Patel's dismissal at 167/5 and India needing 59 off 33 balls, Naman Dhir took charge instantly.

Forming a crucial 33-run stand for the sixth wicket with the skipper Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir unleashed a flurry of boundaries that completely shifted the momentum back in India's favour. Even after Iyer's dismissal at 210/6, Dhir was unfazed by the pressure and displayed his tranquility and technical brilliance to wrap up the chase in style.

Naman Dhir gets the job done as India get over the line!

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When India needed 16 off 11 balls to win the match, Naman Dhir smashed 18 runs, including two fours and a six, to take the Men in Blue past the finishing line with absolute authority, leaving the India dugout standing in wild applause.

Naman Dhir's unbeaten 42-run knock was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes, meaning all 32 of his runs in that boundary-blitz came off just 7 balls to finish off the chase in style, highlighting his phenomenal strike power at the death.

India's New Finisher in the Making?

Naman Dhir's blistering match-winning knock which helped Team India to chase down a record 226-run target has sparked debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts drawing parallels to legendary finishers while anointing him as the team's new crisis man.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Naman Dhir's composure and explosive power-hitting, with several dubbing him India's 'new finisher' and backing him for a bigger role in the national team. Others backed Dhir to become a future all-format player for India.

Another section of fans praised Dhir's calmness under pressure and called him a serious talent, with some even suggesting that his performance was so impressive that they did not miss Hardik Pandya in the finisher's role. A few fans also tipped Dhir to have a massive IPL season next year, urging the Indian team management to give him more opportunities.

@mufaddal_vohra The new finisher in the house, Naman Dhir has taken this role as fish to water. I hope they stay with him n give him ample chances. Well played, exactly the kind of finish we needed.

- Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) October 22, 2026

Naman Dhir has been simply superb. Calm, composed and proper player at death - with no half majors played the field with minimal risk. Excellent batting, those who thought him fluke in the rain curtailed BLR match, this was some inning against a batter bowling & much bigger boundaries.

- Arpit Dwivedi (@arpit_dwivedi88) October 22, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Pure power hitter!!

- Mohsin Husain (@mohsin049) October 22, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What a Great finish by Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir is a Serious Talent ☠️ Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) October 22, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Is Naman Dhir the next big thing in T20s. MI camp will be so happy seeing play like this. He will have a humongous IPL next year.

- Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) October 22, 2026

The Finisher ~ Wade` (@WadeCric) October 22, 2026

Naman Dhir is the new power hitter of Team India

Bye bye @hardikpandya7

#INDvsNZ

- chatpatikhabr (@vibrantkhabar) October 22, 2026

Naman Dhir is the best thing that happened to Indian white ball cricket in recent times

Much needed balance, ability, composure for next 2 world cups

- Okay (@Okaytep) October 22, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Nanam Dhir will b sure shot all format player, his situation playing ability is great, also apart from power hitting, his technique is also good

- vishal bansal (@vishalpbansal) October 22, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns What a great inning by Naman Dhir Brilliant....... Today I didn't miss Hardik Pandya because of Naman Dhir

- Anubhav Gupta (@anubhavash) October 22, 2026

Naman Dhir has featured in six T20I matches since making his India debut against the West Indies in October this year and scored 80 runs at an average of 40.00 in five innings. The Mumbai Indians batter has a good record in T20 cricket, amassing 1302 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 26.57 in 67 matches.

Naman is expected to feature in the remaining four matches of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, as the Men in Blue aim to extend their lead when both teams set off face again in the second T20I at the same venue.

Also Read:India vs NZ, 1st T20: We weren't at our best, admits Mitchell Santner