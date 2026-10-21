Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$5.06 Billion As Water Reuse And Smart Filtration Drive 6.0% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart, energy-efficient filtration, plant retrofits and customized solutions reduce operating costs, while product innovation, expansion and M&A strengthen market presence.

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa industrial filters market is projected to reach US$ 5,055.2 million by 2031, increasing from US$ 3,409.7 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2025 to 2031, supported by industrial expansion, environmental regulation, water scarcity, infrastructure investment, and advances in filtration technology.

Market Overview

Rapid industrialization across the oil and gas, petrochemicals, manufacturing, chemical processing, food and beverage, power generation, metals, and mining sectors is increasing demand for industrial filtration systems across the region. Industrial filter cartridges, filter presses, bag filters, HEPA filters, and air and liquid filtration solutions are becoming essential for controlling emissions, removing contaminants, protecting equipment, and meeting environmental requirements.

Economic diversification initiatives in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, are accelerating investment in industrial facilities and supporting demand for advanced filtration equipment. Expanding manufacturing activity in South Africa and Nigeria is also encouraging companies to modernize air and water filtration systems. Regulatory authorities are strengthening air quality standards and effluent discharge requirements, prompting industrial operators to reduce particulate pollution and improve environmental performance.

Water scarcity remains a major market driver. Industries and municipalities are investing in water filtration, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and sludge recovery systems to improve resource efficiency and support circular economy objectives. Urbanization, construction activity, and municipal infrastructure development are creating additional opportunities for filtration technology providers. Smart filtration systems, automation, and energy-efficient equipment are further improving performance while reducing maintenance requirements and operating costs.

Market Segmentation



Type: The market is segmented into air and liquid filters. The liquid segment held the leading position in 2024.

Media: Key categories include fiberglass, metal, Non-Woven Fabrics, activated carbon, and other media. Non-Woven Fabrics dominated the market in 2024.

Product: Product categories include bag filters, drum filters, cartridge filters, HEPA filters, gravity filtration systems, electrostatic precipitators, and other solutions. Bag filters accounted for the largest share in 2024. Application: Major applications include food and beverages, power generation, semiconductors and electronics, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare, metals and mining, paper and paints, and other industries. Chemicals and petrochemicals led the market in 2024.

Technology and Product Development

Manufacturers are expanding product development to address contamination generated by steel production, mining, hydropower, oil and gas operations, and manufacturing facilities. Demand is rising for filtration products that remove smoke, dust, fumes, and airborne particulates while improving product quality, extending equipment service life, and supporting workplace health and safety.

Recent product introductions reflect the industry's focus on efficiency, durability, and sustainability. In January 2025, Parker Hannifin Corp. launched the BEVPOR caustic stable filter for the bottled water industry. The product supports microbiological safety and withstands elevated sodium hydroxide concentrations during Clean in Place (CIP) procedures. In August 2024, HYDAC International GmbH introduced the SUSTAINMICRON filter element to support energy savings and environmentally responsible oil filtration. Eaton Corporation also announced new filter cartridges in December 2023 for chemical processing, paint and coatings production, and water applications.

Country Insights

The report evaluates South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa. The Rest of the Middle East and Africa held the largest market share in 2024. Growth across these markets is linked to urban development, rising industrial output, renewable energy investment, water treatment projects, and the modernization of existing facilities.

Retrofitting industrial plants with advanced filtration systems represents a significant opportunity, particularly as operators seek compliance with global emissions standards and regional environmental regulations. Demand is also increasing for customized filtration solutions designed for local operating conditions, industry-specific contaminants, and water management requirements.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the MEA industrial filters market include Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Donaldson Co. Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Hollingsworth & Vose Co., HYDAC International GmbH, and Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. These companies are using product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and address growing demand for sustainable, high-performance industrial filtration solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Industrial Filters Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Industrial Filters Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Air

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Air: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Liquid: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Media

8.1 Fiberglass

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Fiberglass: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Metal

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Metal: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Non-Woven Fabrics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Non-Woven Fabrics: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Activated Carbon

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Activated Carbon: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

9.1 Bag Filters

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Bag Filters: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Drum Filters

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Drum Filters: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Cartridge Filters

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Cartridge Filters: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 HEPA Filter

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 HEPA Filter: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Gravity Filteration

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Gravity Filteration: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Electrostastic Precipitator

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Electrostastic Precipitator: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

10.1 Food and Beverages

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Food and Beverages: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Power Generation

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Power Generation: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Semiconductors and Electronics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Semiconductors and Electronics: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Healthcare: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.6 Metals and Mining

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Metals and Mining: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.7 Paper and Paints

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Paper and Paints: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Middle East & Africa

11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.2.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.2.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.2.2.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.2.2.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.2.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2.3.3.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.2.3.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.2.3.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.2.3.3.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.3.4.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3.4.4.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.3.4.4.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.3.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.3.4.4.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4.5.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.4.5.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.4.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.4.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13 Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 Honeywell International Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Eaton Corporation plc

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Donaldson Co Inc

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Alfa Laval AB

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Daikin Industries Ltd

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Hollingsworth & Vose Co

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 HYDAC International GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

Companies

The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Industrial Filters Market

Honeywell International Inc

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Donaldson Co Inc

Alfa Laval AB

Daikin Industries Ltd

Hollingsworth & Vose Co

HYDAC International GmbH

Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

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