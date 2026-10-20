Freightcar America Advances Aftermarket Growth Strategy With Third Acquisition In Less Than A Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition strengthens the Company's expanding aftermarket platform and broadens its product portfolio, customer relationships and distribution capabilities

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) ("FreightCar America" or the "Company"), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Trinity Equipment Company ("TEC"), an independent, Michigan-based supplier of OEM and replacement railcar components and fastening solutions.

TEC brings complementary products and established customer and supplier relationships across North America. The acquisition broadens the range of components available through FreightCar America's network and creates opportunities to grow sales to both new and existing customers.

"Building an integrated aftermarket platform with greater scale is central to FreightCar America's long-term growth strategy," said Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "Bringing together complementary businesses expands our ability to support customers' ongoing railcar maintenance and replacement needs. As we integrate these businesses, we see opportunities to grow organically and improve operating efficiency."

"We are pleased to welcome TEC and its team to FreightCar America," said Mike Riordan, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America. "TEC's product expertise and established relationships complement our existing aftermarket operations. This acquisition is consistent with our disciplined capital allocation framework and our focus on growing recurring aftermarket revenue. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to FreightCar America.”

About Trinity Equipment Company

Founded in 1986, Trinity Equipment Company supplies OEM and replacement railcar components and industrial fastening solutions. Based in Norton Shores, Michigan, the company serves customers throughout North America. To learn more about Trinity Equipment Company, visit

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are“forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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