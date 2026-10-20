Rubenstein Public Relations Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubenstein Public Relations Inc. Power Partner Awards

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations says,“Recognition on the Inc. Power Partner list is a testament to our core mission and the exceptional work we deliver to our clients every day at Rubenstein Public Relations. Whether we are partnering with pioneering enterprise companies or emerging startups, we embed ourselves as an extension of our clients' leadership teams. From building brand authority to navigating critical milestones, our mission is to elevate visibility and empower businesses to scale.”

Under the leadership of Richard Rubenstein, the agency brings over four decades of experience as a premier generalist firm, continually evolving by embracing growing enterprise industries, including artificial intelligence, biotech, cybersecurity, and robotics, as well as energy, oil, and mining. Specializing in earned tier-one media and strategic messaging, RPR's campaigns are designed to cut through crowded markets with high-impact results. The agency's expanding roster includes EdgeRunner AI, Copper Intelligence, U.S. Critical Materials, Alpha Compute, and Doroni Aerospace.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in narrative development, high-impact media relations and crisis communications for emerging and enterprise companies navigating complex industries and global markets. Led by industry veteran and brand architect Richard Rubenstein, the firm advises organizations shaping the modern economy, with expertise spanning technology, artificial intelligence, mining and critical materials, energy, finance, real estate and other key sectors. Acting as an extension of its clients' executive teams, RPR provides senior-level counsel and integrated communications services encompassing tier-one media relations, executive positioning and thought leadership, social media management, celebrity and influencer engagement, strategic deal negotiation, fundraising and market expansion support, and high-impact intellectual property initiatives designed to strengthen brand authority and expand market influence.

RPR has been recognized among the nation's leading communications firms by Inc., Forbes, Newsweek, and UpCity, and has received multiple national and global distinctions for excellence in strategic communications and advisory services. Richard Rubenstein has also been repeatedly recognized among New York's most influential communications leaders by Schneps Media and PoliticsNY & amNY Metro.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

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