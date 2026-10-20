South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Smart Filtration And Hydropower Investment Drive 4.3% CAGR To US$4.02 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, M&A and sensor-enabled filters boost efficiency, predictive maintenance, compliance and market presence.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central America industrial filters market is projected to reach US$ 4,023.5 million by 2031, rising from US$ 3,008.5 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by industrial expansion, stricter environmental regulations, infrastructure investment, and increasing demand for reliable air and liquid filtration solutions.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for industrial filtration systems remains strong across construction, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, power generation, and chemicals and petrochemicals. Brazil represents a major regional market due to its extensive mining, construction, steel, automotive, aerospace, and food and beverage industries. Chile is also gaining importance, particularly in hydraulic filtration, as investment in mining, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects increases.

Hydraulic machinery requires high-performance filters to remove contaminants, protect components, reduce equipment failures, and minimize operational downtime. At the same time, regulations addressing industrial emissions, wastewater quality, and environmental pollution are encouraging companies to adopt advanced air and liquid filtration technologies.

Industry 4.0 adoption is further influencing market development. Manufacturers are integrating sensors, IoT connectivity, and digital monitoring into filtration systems to support real-time performance tracking, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency. Demand is also increasing for sustainable and eco-friendly filtration media, while advances in membrane technologies and filter materials are improving filtration performance across a wider range of industrial applications.

Market Segmentation



Type: The market is divided into air and liquid filters. The liquid segment held the leading position in 2024.

Media: Key categories include Fiberglass, Metal, Non-Woven Fabrics, Activated Carbon, and Others. Non-Woven Fabrics accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Product: The market includes Bag Filters, Drum Filters, Cartridge Filters, HEPA Filters, Gravity Filtration, Electrostatic Precipitators, and Others. Bag Filters dominated the market in 2024. Application: Major applications include Food and Beverages, Power Generation, Semiconductors and Electronics, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Healthcare, Metals and Mining, Paper and Paints, and Others. Chemicals and Petrochemicals led the market in 2024.

Hydropower and Advanced Filtration Opportunities

Investment in hydropower infrastructure is creating opportunities for robust industrial filtration systems designed to protect turbines, valves, water intake systems, and cooling equipment. Automatic self-cleaning strainers, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, gravity filters, and hydraulic filters help remove particles, debris, and suspended solids before they reach sensitive plant components.

Hydropower operators are increasingly adopting multi-stage and automated filtration technologies to reduce fouling, limit mechanical wear, extend equipment life, and lower maintenance requirements. Smart sensors that monitor filter condition and differential pressure can further improve system reliability and cost-effectiveness. Suppliers such as Boll and Kirch, HYDAC, Pall, and Filternox are supporting this transition with filtration technologies suited to modern renewable energy facilities.

Country Insights

The market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. The Rest of South & Central America held the largest share in 2024, supported by activity in Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Mining, construction, agriculture, and government-supported infrastructure programs are increasing demand for hydraulic filters, heavy machinery filters, and environmental filtration systems in these countries.

Chile and Peru are expected to benefit from continued mining and construction investment, while environmental requirements in Chile and Colombia are strengthening demand for effective air and fluid filtration. Industrial automation, infrastructure modernization, equipment maintenance priorities, and sustainability targets are also accelerating the use of advanced filtration media, sensor-enabled smart filters, and digital monitoring systems.

Competitive Landscape

Companies identified in the report include Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Donaldson Co. Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Daikin Industries Ltd, Hollingsworth & Vose Co., HYDAC International GmbH, and Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. These market participants are pursuing expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their regional presence and address demand for efficient, high-performance, and environmentally compliant industrial filtration solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Industrial Filters Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Industrial Filters Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Air

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Air: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Liquid: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Media

8.1 Fiberglass

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Fiberglass: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Metal

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Metal: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Non-Woven Fabrics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Non-Woven Fabrics: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Activated Carbon

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Activated Carbon: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

9.1 Bag Filters

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Bag Filters: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Drum Filters

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Drum Filters: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Cartridge Filters

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Cartridge Filters: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 HEPA Filter

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 HEPA Filter: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Gravity Filteration

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Gravity Filteration: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Electrostastic Precipitator

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Electrostastic Precipitator: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

10.1 Food and Beverages

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Food and Beverages: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Power Generation

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Power Generation: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Semiconductors and Electronics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Semiconductors and Electronics: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Healthcare: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.6 Metals and Mining

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Metals and Mining: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.7 Paper and Paints

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Paper and Paints: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Others: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Country Analysis

11.1 South & Central America

11.1.1 South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Honeywell International Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Eaton Corporation plc

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Donaldson Co Inc

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Alfa Laval AB

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Daikin Industries Ltd

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Hollingsworth & Vose Co

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 HYDAC International GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [36]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Industrial Filters Market

Honeywell International Inc

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Donaldson Co Inc

Alfa Laval AB

Daikin Industries Ltd

Hollingsworth & Vose Co

HYDAC International GmbH

Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900