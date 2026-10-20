Dr. Heavenly Kimes To Host Health & Environmental Justice Summit: Free Screenings, Medical Experts & Community Resources

Health & Environmental Justice Summit

Bravo TV star joins Dr. Damon Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Ebonee Gresham for an October 24 community summit

- Dr. Heavenly KimesCONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare should not be a luxury, and a family's ZIP code, income or environment should not determine its opportunity to live a healthy life. That message will take center stage on Saturday, October 24, 2026, when former Georgia congressional candidate, entrepreneur and cosmetic dentist Dr. Heavenly Kimes hosts the Health & Environmental Justice Summit, an initiative designed to connect Georgia families with healthcare resources while encouraging meaningful dialogue about the challenges affecting their health and well-being.Presented through the Dr. Heavenly Healthcare Initiative, the summit will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Voices of Faith Church, 1290 Sigman Road NW, Conyers, GA 30012. The community-focused gathering will feature free health screenings, educational resources, giveaways and the Heaven Helpdesk, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with healthcare-related information and resources.The summit will feature a group of professionals, including:Dr. Heavenly Kimes, practicing dentist, entrepreneur and former congressional candidateDr. Damon Kimes, physician specializing in pain management and addiction medicineDr. Jackie Walters, OB-GYN and women's health advocateQuad Webb, healthcare activist and advocateDr. Contessa Metcalfe, physician specializing in preventive and occupational medicineDr. Ebonee Gresham, veteran healthcare professionalThe event will also provide opportunities for dialogue among healthcare professionals, community advocates and leaders concerned with the future of healthcare in Georgia.From the Campaign Trail to Community ActionFor Dr. Heavenly, the summit represents a continuation of the work she began during her campaign for Georgia's 13th Congressional District.Throughout her congressional run, she met families facing difficult decisions about healthcare costs, insurance coverage, prescription medications and access to preventive services. Those conversations reinforced her commitment to addressing healthcare challenges beyond the election cycle.Rather than stepping away from public service following her campaign, Dr. Heavenly has continued using her platform to convene healthcare professionals, facilitate public discussions and connect communities with resources.Earlier this year, Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Damon Kimes hosted a healthcare roundtable bringing together medical providers, insurance professionals and community leaders to examine barriers to quality care. The upcoming summit expands that conversation by welcoming the public and pairing dialogue with direct community resources.Healthcare, Affordability and Environmental Justice:The summit arrives as Georgia continues to confront questions about healthcare access, affordability and the long-term sustainability of services for underserved communities.Discussions will explore the intersection of healthcare and everyday living conditions, including the financial challenges families encounter when seeking medical treatment, the importance of preventive care, and the relationship between environmental conditions and community health.Environmental justice will be a central part of the conversation, highlighting how factors such as air quality, neighborhood conditions, environmental exposure and access to healthy living environments can influence health outcomes.“My campaign for Congress may have ended, but my commitment to the health and well-being of Georgia families has not. As a healthcare provider, I see firsthand how affordability, access to care, and the environments we live in directly impact our quality of life. We cannot continue having conversations about these challenges without working toward real solutions. This summit is about bringing medical professionals, community leaders, and families together to share resources, provide care, and empower people with information that can improve their lives. You don't need an elected title to make a difference, and I intend to keep doing this work because our communities deserve it.”The event will also encourage conversations about how healthcare providers, policymakers, community organizations and residents can work together to identify challenges and pursue practical solutions.In addition to the discussions, attendees will have access to:*Free health screenings to encourage preventive care and greater awareness of personal health*Community resources connecting residents with information and available support*Heavenly Helpdesk a featured opportunity for healthcare-related engagement*Giveaways and community-centered activities*Conversations with medical professionals addressing healthcare access, affordability and environmental concernsThe summit is designed for individuals and families seeking health information, community resources and opportunities to participate in discussions about issues affecting their neighborhoods.Event: Health & Environmental Justice SummitPresented by: Dr. Heavenly Healthcare InitiativeDate: Saturday, October 24, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Location: Voices of Faith ChurchAddress: 1290 Sigman Road NW, Conyers, GA 30012Admission: FreeRSVP:Community members are encouraged to RSVP in advance and attend with family members, neighbors and others who could benefit from the available resources.Television, radio, print, digital and community media outlets are invited to cover the Health & Environmental Justice Summit. Please note that this is event will be filmed and aired on broadcast television.The event will offer opportunities to capture health screenings, community engagement, discussions among medical professionals and interviews addressing healthcare access, environmental justice and the challenges facing Georgia families.Media outlets interested in advance interviews, event-day coverage or interview coordination are encouraged to use contact below.About Dr. Heavenly Kimes:Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a practicing dentist, entrepreneur, television personality, healthcare advocate and former candidate for the United States Congress in Georgia's 13th Congressional District. With more than two decades of experience in dentistry, she has built a career centered on patient care, business leadership and community engagement.Through the Dr. Heavenly Healthcare Initiative, she continues her work to elevate conversations about healthcare access, affordability, preventive medicine and the well-being of Georgia families. Alongside her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, she is committed to bringing medical professionals and community stakeholders together to explore ways to improve health outcomes.

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

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Dr. Heavenly Kimes to Host Health & Environmental Justice Summit: Free Screenings, Medical Experts & Community Resources News Provided By Synergy PR October 20, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics



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