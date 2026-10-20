Triple Check Electric Expands Elite Team With Two Dedicated Professionals To Serve Omaha Homeowners

New hires Mason and Alex ready to serve.

Triple Check Electric welcomes Journeyman Mason and Apprentice Alex to our elite Omaha team, ensuring top-tier craftsmanship and respect for customers' homes.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OMAHA, Neb. - October, 2026 - Triple Check Electric, serving Omaha homeowners, has added two new electricians to its team: Mason, a Journeyman, and Alex, an Apprentice. Both individuals were selected for their alignment with the company's core mission of doing quality work, showing up on time, and treating people's homes right..Mason has seven years of hands-on electrical experience. Outside of work, he's busy with his wife, son, and a new baby on the way, plus following Clemson football.Alex is an apprentice eager to learn the trade, and what better place to learn than with Triple Check's rigorous standards. As a local homeowner himself, he knows how important it is to keep a clean, respectful workspace."I'm really excited to welcome both Mason and Alex to the Triple Check Electric team. As we grow, it's important to me that the people we bring onto the team share the same commitment to care, quality workmanship, and doing things the right way that our customers have always received from Triple Check Electric," said Mike Zagozda, Owner and Operator of Triple Check Electric.Triple Check Electric operates on the belief that homeowners deserve more than the standard contracting experience. Driven by transparency and a no-nonsense approach to problem-solving, the company provides a comprehensive $79 diagnostic fee to accurately assess electrical issues before presenting clear, honest solutions. To back up our work, Triple Check Electric offers a lifetime craftsmanship guarantee and a specialized 5-year parts and labor warranty on all panel upgrades.

Jhon

Triple Check Electric

+1 402-524-5334

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Triple Check Electric Expands Elite Team with Two Dedicated Professionals to Serve Omaha Homeowners News Provided By The Marketing Clerics October 20, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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