AI Brings New Opportunities And Security Risks - Sahiba Gafarova

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New risks have emerged in the realms of cybersecurity and information security, alongside the opportunities created by artificial intelligence (AI) and technological progress, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, said at the 15th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), held on October 20 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

She emphasized that these challenges necessitate the strengthening of cooperation among Turkic states in the fields of digital development and security.

During the speech, Gafarova briefed on TURKPA's activities.

She noted that since the first plenary session held in Baku in September 2009, TURKPA has evolved into an effective platform for dialogue and cooperation, establishing itself as a significant organization recognized on the international stage.

The speaker highlighted that the organization's activities are being carried out effectively and consistently across various areas. According to him, the standing commissions of TURKPA serve as important coordination mechanisms, and a significant framework of model legislation is being developed within the organization.

Gafarova noted that the observation of elections and referendums is one of the key areas of joint activity. She pointed out that this work not only strengthens the role and prestige of TURKPA as an international observer body but also facilitates the exchange of experience among parliaments. Taking this opportunity, she congratulated her colleagues from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the successful conduct of their respective parliamentary elections and constitutional referendums.

The speaker also highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation among the parliaments of TURKPA member states into new areas. In this regard, she emphasized the importance of the activities of the Group of Women Parliamentarians and the Group of Young Parliamentarians.

Addressing the role of young parliamentarians, Gafarova mentioned that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the current Chairman of the Organization of Turkic States, shared his views on the threats facing these nations while receiving participants of the Fifth Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the organization's member states in Baku last month. During that meeting, he also encouraged the organization to engage actively in the sphere of youth policy. The speaker called on TURKPA, and young parliamentarians in particular, to step up their relevant efforts.

She pointed out that one of the key features of TURKPA is that it brings together representatives of peoples who share a common culture, history, language, and national-spiritual values on a single platform. According to Gafarova, this factor further increases the responsibility that rests upon the members of parliament.

Touching upon issues of digital development, the speaker said that AI and technological progress have become key elements of modern governance and the sustainable development of nations. According to her, this area has been identified as a priority in Azerbaijan.

Gafarova recalled that in February of this year, a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev was held, dedicated to the country's new digital development strategy, during which an Action Plan for digital development was approved. She also noted that the Digital Development Council was established by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev. Led by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, the council ensures the formulation of a unified approach and the coordination of national policy in the fields of digitalization, e-government, AI, and innovation.

The speaker remarked that the parliament is actively working to strengthen the legal framework in this area. She noted that new legislative acts are being adopted to support Azerbaijan's digital transformation, with concepts such as digital technologies, innovative products, and technology transfer being incorporated into national legislation, and the legal status of artificial intelligence being defined.

Gafarova underscored that alongside legislative reforms, the Parliament of Azerbaijan also effectively leverages the opportunities offered by technological progress in its own operations. She informed about the measures being taken to utilize modern technological capabilities and digital technologies extensively to enhance the parliament's activities.

The speech also highlighted that the Final Declaration of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held last October in Gabala, Azerbaijan, specifically emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of AI.

Pointing out that positive experience already exists in this area, the speaker recalled the inauguration, just a few days ago, of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line, a project implemented by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan within the framework of the "Digital Silk Way" initiative.

Gafarova emphasized that while artificial intelligence and technological progress bring new opportunities, they also create additional risks in the realms of cybersecurity and information security. In her view, these challenges necessitate further strengthening of cooperation in these areas.

In conclusion, the speaker wished success to the Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliyev, during his chairmanship of TURKPA. She expressed his confidence that the discussions to be held and the decisions to be adopted at the 15th plenary session would make a significant contribution to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.