MRI Patients Want To Keep Their Respirators On. Readimask Gives Technologists Independent MR Safe Documentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MED Institute's ASTM F2503-26 determination supports a strapless, adhesive-sealing respirator for MRI use, addressing an important safety question for patients and imaging professionals







ReadiMask® worn by a patient during an MRI examination. Courtesy of Global Safety First, LLC / ReadiMask®. Illustrative image; for privacy reasons, actors or computer-generated imagery may be used.

SEA GIRT, N.J., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For patients undergoing cancer treatment, managing chronic health conditions, or concerned about airborne infections, an MRI appointment can present an unexpected dilemma: Can they keep their respirator on?

An MRI visit involves more than time inside the scanner. Patients may share waiting rooms, interact closely with medical staff, and receive hands-on assistance from technologists during preparation and positioning. For someone who relies on a well-sealed respirator, being asked to remove it can mean losing a layer of protection when they need it most.

Global Safety First, LLC, manufacturer of ReadiMask®, recently announced that MED Institute independently determined its strapless, adhesive-sealing respirator meets the definition of MR Safe under ASTM F2503-26 and can be labeled MR Safe. It may be worn during MRI examinations and in any MR environment without restrictions based on scanner type or magnetic field strength. The determination covers ReadiMask with and without its optional Integrated Eye Shield.

Why MRI Technologists Need Independent Documentation

MRI systems use powerful magnetic and radiofrequency fields. Certain masks and respirators contain metal nose wires, staples, or other metallic components that can create hazards during imaging. In 2020, the FDA issued a safety communication warning that metal in face masks could heat during MRI examinations and cause burns.

MRI technologists have an essential responsibility to screen patients and items entering the MR environment for potential hazards - and that includes masks and respirators worn by patients. For MRI professionals, confirming that a mask contains no visible metal does not replace documented evidence of its MR safety.

ASTM F2503 establishes standardized designations of MR Safe, MR Conditional, and MR Unsafe. The FDA recognizes ASTM F2503-26 as a voluntary consensus standard. Global Safety First commissioned MED Institute to conduct an independent evaluation of ReadiMask's materials, construction, supplier documentation, and printed markings. Its technical assessment determined that the evaluated products meet the definition of MR Safe.

“Clear, standardized documentation helps MRI professionals make informed decisions about products entering the MR environment,” said David Gross, PhD, PE, Vice President of MED Institute.“We were pleased to evaluate ReadiMask under ASTM F2503-26 and provide objective technical support for its MR Safe labeling, helping give patients access to this respiratory protection during MRI.”

A Distinction in Respirator Safety Documentation

Although other manufacturers offer metal-free or MRI-friendly masks, the availability of formal, independent MR Safe documentation varies. Based on its review of publicly available U.S. respirator product information, Global Safety First has not identified another respirator with a publicly available independent MR Safe determination expressly under ASTM F2503.

ReadiMask also distinguishes itself in how it achieves a facial seal. Rather than relying on head straps, ear loops, or a metal nose clip, ReadiMask uses a medical-grade adhesive around its perimeter to seal directly against the skin when properly applied. Its strapless construction eliminates straps that might interfere with MRI head coils, patient positioning, or hearing protection.

What Patients Are Saying

ReadiMask customers have reported wearing the respirator during MRI examinations for years. Some have also described difficulty obtaining permission from imaging facilities that are unfamiliar with its construction or lack independent MR safety documentation.

One customer who undergoes regular MRI examinations shared:

“I get an MRI twice a year, and I can't wear most masks in an MRI machine due to them containing metal. ReadiMask lets me protect myself when other types of masks aren't possible.”

“Patients shouldn't have to choose between keeping an important medical appointment and wearing a respirator they trust,” said John Schwind, inventor and CEO of Global Safety First.“We wanted to give patients a mask that seals - and give MRI technologists something more than our assurance that it's safe. That's why we went to MED Institute.”

Documentation for Patients and MRI Departments

MED Institute's complete technical memorandum and one-page MR Safe determination are available to patients, technologists, radiologists, and MRI safety officers at ReadiMask.com/MRI-Report. Patients are encouraged to save or print the determination and share it with their imaging facility in advance of their appointment.

Each facility maintains its own screening and patient-care procedures. The MR Safe determination addresses safety in the MR environment; proper respirator application, fit, and infection-control considerations remain separate.

About ReadiMask

ReadiMask is an American-made, award winning strapless respirator developed by Global Safety First, LLC, based in Sea Girt, New Jersey. It seals to the face with a medical-grade perimeter adhesive rather than straps or ear loops. ReadiMask® 365 was named one of two winners of the 2022 BARDA Mask Innovation Challenge, a competition sponsored by BARDA with NIOSH and NIST that drew nearly 1,500 entries.

About MED Institute

MED Institute provides medical-device research, engineering, testing, clinical, and regulatory services, including MRI safety evaluation. MED Institute is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and certified to ISO 13485:2016.

Media resources (release and high-resolution images): ReadiMask.com/MR-Safe-Media-Kit

Patient MRI information: ReadiMask.com/MRI

Technical documentation: ReadiMask.com/MRI-Report

Media inquiries / interviews: ReadiMask.com/Media-Inquiry

Media Contact

Global Safety First, LLC / ReadiMask®

... · 610-240-0900 ext. 1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at