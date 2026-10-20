Judo Bank Lifts Personal Savings Account Rate To Up To 5.60% P.A. Following RBA Cash Rate Rise
|Balance tier
|Base rate
|Bonus rate
|Total variable rate
|$1 - $250,000
|0.05% p.a.
|5.55% p.a.
|5.60% p.a.
|$250,001 - $2,000,000
|0.05% p.a.
|5.05% p.a.
|5.10% p.a.
|$2,000,001+
|0.05% p.a.
|N/A
|0.05% p.a.
The monthly deposit is the only condition required to achieve the bonus rate. There are no withdrawal penalties, balance growth requirements, linked account requirements or minimum card purchases, and the bonus rate is ongoing rather than an introductory offer. Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly, with no monthly account keeping fees.
Judo Bank is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution ( ADI ), and eligible deposits are covered by the Australian Government's Financial Claims Scheme up to $250,000 per account holder.
More information on the Personal Savings Account is available at
About Judo Bank
Judo Bank is an Australian bank and ADI headquartered in Melbourne, offering business lending, term deposits and savings accounts. Judo Bank Pty Ltd (ABN 11 615 995 581, AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 501091) is a subsidiary of Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX: JDO).
Rates are variable and subject to change. This information is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Consider the relevant terms and conditions and product documents, and seek independent advice, before making a decision. Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply.CONTACT: Judo Bank Level 26, Queen and Collins, 376-390 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia...
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