Dynamic Infrastructure And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Engineering AI For Critical Civil Infrastructure To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engineering AI That Reads Decades of Inspection Records Now Available to Federal, State and Local Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Infrastructure, the Engineering AI platform for critical civil infrastructure, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Dynamic Infrastructure's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's Engineering AI platform for bridges, roads, tunnels, dams, ports and rail infrastructure available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring Engineering AI to the agencies responsible for managing the assets the public depends on every day,” said Orly Ben Eliyahu, COO & Co-Founder of Dynamic Infrastructure.“Agencies do not have an inspection data problem. They have an inspection data access problem, with decades of reports and imagery sitting in files nobody has time to read. Our platform turns that record into engineering decisions that agencies can act on and defend. Carahsoft gives us the reach and contract vehicles to put that capability in front of the transportation and public works agencies that need it most.”

Dynamic Infrastructure's Engineering AI platform reviews inspection reports, drone and camera imagery and historical records to detect structural defects, forecast deterioration and prioritize maintenance decisions. Years of inspection imagery become a single visual history of each structure, so changes between inspections are visible, measurable and actionable, and satellite-based ground movement analysis extends that view beneath the asset.

Dynamic Infrastructure's platform gives inspectors a consolidated view of each structure's history, allowing them to arrive at field visits already briefed on prior conditions. Structural engineers use the same records to support risk assessment and load evaluation. The platform also enables maintenance planners to see which structures may warrant shorter inspection intervals, based on engineering criteria the agency defines, with engineers making every decision. Agencies also gain a documented condition baseline that supports budget requests and speeds recovery and reimbursement after storms and other disasters.

Dynamic Infrastructure operates across 15 U.S. states, serving dozens of municipalities, counties and state transportation bodies, as well as in the UK and Australia.

“With the addition of Dynamic Infrastructure to our offerings, we are providing the Public Sector with an AI-driven approach to managing the bridges, roads and structures communities depend on every day,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Smart Cities Solutions at Carahsoft.“Agencies are under pressure to maintain aging infrastructure with the data and budgets they already have. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping Government organizations move from reactive repair toward proactive prevention to extend the life of their assets.”

Dynamic Infrastructure's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or ....

About Dynamic Infrastructure

Dynamic Infrastructure is the Engineering AI platform and system of record for critical civil assets, managing thousands of structures across 15 U.S. states, the UK and Australia. The company has analyzed more than 7,000 large structures and tens of thousands of smaller elements, including culverts, small bridges and retaining walls, helping transportation agencies track deterioration, prioritize maintenance and extend the life of the assets the public relies on every day. For more information, visit .

Contact

Leah Stern, Dynamic Infrastructure Media Desk

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+44 (747) 019-6826

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT & Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .



Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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