PRM Announces Houston Center Of Excellence With Expanded Endometriosis Surgical Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Brooke Thigpen and Dr. Tamisa Koythong join Houston's pelvic pain care team, expanding access to endometriosis excision and coordinated surgical and non-surgical treatment.

Houston, TX, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine) a national healthcare organization specializing in endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain, today announced its Houston Center of Excellence, bringing together endometriosis excision surgery and specialized non-surgical pelvic pain care for patients in the Houston region and across Texas.

The Houston care team includes Brooke Thigpen, MD, and Tamisa Koythong, MD, two board-certified, fellowship-trained gynecologic surgeons specializing in endometriosis excision and complex minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. Working alongside pelvic pain specialist Rasheedrick Clark, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, they expand access to coordinated care that includes minimally invasive and robotic surgery, endometriosis excision, and PRM's proprietary non-surgical treatment approach, the PRM ProtocolTM.

For millions of women living with endometriosis, fibroids, and chronic pelvic pain, finding coordinated specialty care can mean navigating multiple providers, delayed diagnoses, and fragmented treatment plans. PRM's Houston Center of Excellence brings advanced surgical expertise and specialized pelvic pain care together within a coordinated model designed to address the complex and often overlapping causes of pelvic pain and provide individualized treatment options throughout a patient's care journey.

“Patients with endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain often spend years searching for answers while moving between specialists who may only address one piece of an incredibly complex condition,” said Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM.“By bringing Dr. Thigpen, Dr. Koythong, and Rasheedrick Clark together at our Houston Center of Excellence, we are creating a destination where patients can access exceptional surgical expertise alongside the comprehensive pelvic pain care that is central to PRM's approach. This is exactly the kind of integrated model patients with endometriosis deserve.”

Dr. Brooke Thigpen is a board-certified minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon specializing in the surgical evaluation and treatment of complex gynecologic conditions, with a particular focus on endometriosis, pelvic pain, and advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Dr. Thigpen completed both her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and her fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is trained in advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgical techniques.

Her clinical and academic work includes the surgical management of endometriosis and pelvic pain, including deep infiltrating endometriosis. Her research has explored robotic-assisted ureterolysis for deep infiltrating endometriosis, and she has presented nationally on endometriosis, pelvic pain, and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Dr. Tamisa Koythong is a board-certified, fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon specializing in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, fibroids, and other complex gynecologic conditions. She uses advanced robotic and minimally invasive surgical techniques to provide individualized treatment designed to reduce pain, support recovery, and improve patients' quality of life.

Dr. Koythong treats a range of conditions including endometriosis, adenomyosis, abnormal uterine bleeding, and pelvic floor dysfunction. She earned her medical degree from the University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency and Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Together, Dr. Thigpen and Dr. Koythong bring extensive experience in advanced gynecologic surgery to PRM's multidisciplinary approach to endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain. Working alongside PRM's pelvic pain specialists, they will help patients access coordinated care before, during, and after surgery, with treatment plans tailored to each patient's symptoms, diagnosis, goals, and individual needs.

Dr. Thigpen and Dr. Koythong are accepting new patients at PRM's Houston Center of Excellence. Learn more or request an appointment.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past.

Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, and Co-Founder and CEO Gautam Shrikhande, MD, a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia-trained vascular surgeon and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded nationally.

Learn more or request an appointment

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Dr. Tamisa Koythong Dr. Brooke Thigpen

CONTACT: Steph Shuff PRM 561-834-8134...