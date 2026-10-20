USF Credit Union Announces Leadership Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richard Sellwood Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USF Credit Union today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Richard Sellwood as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 19, 2026.

Sellwood succeeds Rick Skaggs, who is departing the organization following many years of dedicated service and leadership.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our sincere appreciation to Rick for his years of service and contributions to USF Credit Union," said Dr. Rick Will, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are grateful for his dedication to our organization, our members, and the communities we serve, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Sellwood previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of USF Credit Union. His extensive experience with the organization, strong understanding of its operations, and established relationships with employees, members, and community partners provide a solid foundation for his new role.

"The Board has full confidence in Richard's leadership and his ability to guide USF Credit Union into its next chapter," said Dr. Will. "Richard understands our culture, our values, and the importance of putting our members first. We believe his experience, vision, and commitment to our organization position him well to lead the Credit Union into the future."

As President and CEO, Sellwood will oversee the Credit Union's strategic direction, operations, member experience, and continued organizational growth.

"I am honored and grateful for the confidence the Board has placed in me," said Sellwood. "USF Credit Union has an incredible team of talented and dedicated employees who truly care about our members. I look forward to building on our strong foundation, strengthening our relationships with the University of South Florida and our community partners, and continuing to create an exceptional experience for our members."

The Board emphasized that USF Credit Union remains committed to its mission, core values, and long-standing relationships with its members, employees, and the communities it serves.

"Our mission remains unchanged, and our commitment to our members and employees remains as strong as ever," added Dr. Will. "We have an outstanding leadership team, a strong organization, and an exciting future ahead. We look forward to working with Richard as we continue building on the success of USF Credit Union."

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Richard Sellwood, USF Credit Union President and CEO

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