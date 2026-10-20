SAN DIEGO TRIATHLON CHALLENGE FUELED BY TOYOTA PUTS THE POWER OF SPORT IN MOTION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAF's flagship annual event anchors an October 23–25 weekend of inclusion, athletic achievement and community celebration, uniting Paralympians, young athletes and supporters to expand access to sport for people with physical disabilities

San Diego, CA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For three days this October, first-time participants will share the spotlight with Paralympians, young athletes will discover new possibilities through adaptive sport, and hundreds of supporters will turn movement into opportunity. The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) returns to La Jolla October 23–25 for its flagship San Diego Triathlon Challenge (SDTC) fueled by Toyota, bringing together athletes of all abilities to expand access to sport for people with physical disabilities.

More than 150 athletes with physical disabilities and 600 fundraising supporters will participate in a weekend of community and fundraising events, including the Heroes of Sport Awards, adaptive sports clinics, Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness, 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike, Jami Marseilles Kids Run + Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies, and the signature San Diego Triathlon Challenge. Many will participate using CAF-funded racing wheelchairs, handcycles and running prosthetics, demonstrating the direct impact of donor support. Funds raised will help provide equipment, training and mentorship so more people with physical disabilities can experience the benefits of sport.

“Nothing captures the heart of CAF quite like this weekend,” said Bob Babbitt, CAF Co-Founder.“You'll see Paralympians alongside kids just discovering their love of sport, and an entire community cheering them on. Every participant and supporter helps create those opportunities. That's what makes SDTC the best day in tri.”

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS | OCTOBER 23–25

Friday, October 23

The weekend begins with an adaptive open water swim clinic and adaptive surf clinic at La Jolla Shores. That evening, the Heroes of Sport Awards will recognize outstanding athletes, advocates and supporters from across the CAF community, including three-time Paralympian Mohamed Lahna, Paralympic snowboarding gold medalist Kate Delson and the Roth family.

Saturday, October 24 - Build skills, confidence and connections

Adaptive sports clinics will bring athletes together for expert instruction, mentorship and opportunities to try something new. Activities include the Össur + CAF Running and Mobility Clinic, CAF Adaptive Pool Swim Clinic, and open-play Adaptive Tennis & Pickleball sessions. From first steps on a running prosthesis to developing skills alongside experienced athletes, the day creates opportunities for athletes to build confidence, independence and connection through sport.

Sunday, October 25 - Experience the best day in tri

La Jolla Cove comes alive as athletes, sports legends, supporters and families gather for the Celebration of Athletes before the San Diego Triathlon Challenge gets underway. This year, the event will feature a duathlon format, with a 5K run replacing the ocean swim, followed by the scenic 30-mile bike ride and eight-mile run through La Jolla.

Sunday also offers more ways to participate, including 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike, Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness, and Jami Marseilles Challenged Athletes Kids Run + Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies for youth with physical disabilities. The Toyota Athlete Lounge will offer participating athletes a place to recover, refuel and connect.

For more than three decades, SDTC has brought people together around the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience sport. The 2026 weekend carries that commitment forward with every finish line helping create another starting line.

Weekend Schedule of Events:

Friday, Oct 23

8:00a-12:00p: Clinic: Adaptive Surf - La Jolla Shores

8:00a - 12:00p: Clinic: Open Water Swim - La Jolla Shores

6:00p - 9:00p: Heroes of Sport Awards - Green Acre

Saturday, Oct 24

9:00a - 12:00p: Clinic: Össur & CAF Running and Mobility - La Jolla Country Day School

9:00a - 12:00p: Clinic: Adaptive Tennis & Pickleball - La Jolla Country Day School

1:00p - 4:00p: Clinic: Adaptive Pool Swim Clinic - Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center

Sunday, Oct 25

* All events at La Jolla Cove

7:00a: Opening Cermony/Celebration of Athletes

8:00a: San Diego Triathlon Challenge Start

8:00a - 12:45p: Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness

8:30a - 2:00p: Toyota Sports Festival, CAF Village, CAF Store, Family Fun Zone & Expo Tents

9:30a: Jami Marseilles Challenged Athletes Kids Run + Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance

10:00a: 5K Walk + Roll presented by Nike

12:00p: Check Presentation

Registration is still available for select SDTC weekend events at:

Media Kit: V ide o and Images

Sponsors of the weekend's events include:

Toyota, 100%, Alaska Airlines, EoS Fitness, LAZ Parking, Nike, Ossur, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, XTERRA, Athletic Brewing, Hanger Clinic, Luna Grill, Quintana Roo, Stretch Affect, Badges & Medals, Coast Recreation, Landscape Structures, Designer Wellness, FitKing, Independent Trading Company, San Diego Foundation, Service Now, Whole Champion, Access Trax, Cavignac, GU, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kaiser Permanente, Lakeshore Foundation, Rainbow Sandals Foundation, SDGE, Accessibility Advocates, Sycuan, Dr. Bronners, Sock Guy and USOPC.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $200 million and fulfilled nearly 60,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

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Young Athletes Take Center Stage at SDTC's Kids Run + Roll Power in Motion: CAF Adaptive Bike Grant Opens Doors to Sport

CONTACT: Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570...