Command Alkon Extends Batch In Command Cloud To Third-Party Batch Systems Through Partnership With Gedis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive value-added reseller agreement and Connected Partner Program membership make Gedis' IBS33W the first third-party batch system to operate in Command Cloud giving producers with mixed plant ecosystems a single way to run every plant

HILLIARD, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, and Gedis GmbH & Co. KG (Gedis), a German developer and manufacturer of batching and mixing automation systems for the heavy building materials industry, are pleased to announce a partnership that makes Gedis both the exclusive value-added reseller of Batch in Command Cloud in Germany and a member of Command Alkon's Connected Partner Program.

Batch in Command Cloud is in production today with more than 100 producers across approximately 1,800 plants in nine countries, representing roughly 53 million cubic yards of annual concrete production, and supports use cases ranging from single-plant flexibility to fully centralized, multi-plant operations. Under the agreement, Gedis becomes Command Alkon's exclusive value-added reseller and certified implementor of Batch in Command Cloud and Batch AI in Germany.

The two companies will also connect Gedis' IBS33W batch system for ready mix and precast concrete to Batch in Command Cloud, making IBS33W the first third-party batch system to run on the platform, joining Command Alkon's own COMMANDbatch and Marcotte Batch. Gedis' Connected Partner Program membership underpins that integration, giving its engineers certified, supported API access to Command Cloud master data through Command Alkon's developer portal, along with technical consulting and certification through the Command Alkon Learning Management System.

"Mixed" batching ecosystems are the norm rather than the exception, with producers utilizing a variety of batching technologies across their plant networks. Until now, adopting cloud batching meant replacing on-premise systems that were still working. This partnership removes that trade-off for existing Gedis batching users, allowing producers to keep what they have – the same batch panel, field wiring, and I/O – while connecting those IBS33W plants to Command Cloud. Through the integration, producers can:



Monitor and run every plant, regardless of batch system, from a single screen

Centrally manage plant configuration, materials, mix designs, and user permissions across the network

Access real-time analytics, ticket history, and audit logs across every connected plant

Batch from anywhere, on any device Draw on expert batchers to support any plant remotely



"Batch in Command Cloud has been focused on three things from the start: flexibility in where and how producers batch, centralized management of plant operations, and real oversight across the network," said Todd Koch, SVP of Plant Automation Solutions at Command Alkon. "More than 100 producers are already running Batch on that basis, and what this partnership adds is reach. Producers do not have to replace plant equipment that works in order to modernize how they operate. For a producer with a mixed plant ecosystem, it means one interface, one process, and one set of standards across every plant. Gedis was the right partner for this first integration because of their engineering depth and the trust they have earned with their customer base in Germany."

"Our customers have invested in reliable batching automation, and they expect that investment to be respected," said Wolfgang Schmack, Owner of Gedis. "Partnering with Command Alkon lets us keep delivering the IBS33W systems our customers trust while opening the door to capabilities they couldn't reach before, from remote batching and central configuration to Batch AI. As Command Alkon's exclusive reseller and certified implementor in Germany, we can offer producers here the local engineering and service they already know, backed by a global cloud platform."

The partnership also opens a path to Batch AI, Command Alkon's artificial intelligence solution for concrete production, which continuously adjusts gate opening times to hold each batch to specification as plant conditions change. Command Alkon and Gedis plan to bring Batch AI to Gedis systems in a future release.

Gedis will lead sales, implementation, and first- and second-tier support for Command Cloud and Batch in Germany, with Command Alkon providing platform engineering, training, third-tier support, and certification.

For more information about Gedis, visit gedis.org/en/. For more information about Command Alkon's Connected Partner Program, visit commandalkon.com/partner-program.

About Gedis

Gedis GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Fulda, Germany, develops, designs, and manufactures automation systems for batching and mixing technology in the heavy building materials industry, including the IBS33W batch system for ready mix and precast concrete.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

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