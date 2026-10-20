Flexera Expands AI Cost Management Platform And Broadens Ecosystem To Help Customers Control AI Spend While Optimizing Business Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexera is well positioned to help organizations bring visibility and accountability to AI spending across the stack through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and maturity assessment

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, a global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced the expansion of its AI Cost Management platform with the addition of cost controls for AI cloud infrastructure and AI data cloud platforms, building on its current cost management offerings that span AI applications, agents, models, and workflows. The company also announced the expansion of its AI ecosystem including gateways, observability, routing, and economic control systems, as well as the availability of a new AI cost management maturity assessment.

As AI adoption surges, so does the challenge of understanding how AI is being used, where costs are accumulating, and who is accountable for that spend. In fact, only 31% of organizations report having visibility into their AI software and nearly 75% of enterprises cannot confidently prove AI business outcomes to their CFO.

The difficulty in proving AI value begins with understanding the true cost of AI. AI spend is consumed by response refinement as it reasons, retries, plans, and draws on additional data sources, creating a domino effect where a single prompt can consume tens of thousands of tokens across models, data clouds, and compute.

Flexera is at the forefront of helping organizations gain visibility and control of their AI investments, drawing on decades of experience managing technology costs, usage and risk across ITAM, FinOps, and SaaS. Flexera's AI Cost Management platform was built natively on Flexera One to extend across the full AI stack, helping organizations understand, govern, and optimize AI-related spending wherever it occurs.

AI Cost Management Platform Expansion

Flexera is expanding its AI Cost Management solution with new autonomous capabilities in its Data Cloud Optimization and Workload Optimization offerings. With autonomous agents continuously balancing cost efficiency and performance, engineers can focus on innovation. Flexera helps maintain cost-efficiency and reliability in dynamic AI environments across clouds, containers, and leading data platforms such as Databricks and Snowflake. Snowflake automation is scheduled to be released by the end of this year, with Databricks automation to follow in early 2027.

These additions join Flexera's Token Cost Control as part of its full AI Cost Management solution. Token Cost Control gives organizations visibility and accountability for AI spend across leading AI model APIs and SaaS applications, including which users and agents are driving it. Since its first availability earlier this year, Token Cost Control has enabled organizations to:



See usage and cost for AI SaaS applications and model APIs

Identify users and agents who are driving AI spend

Allocate or charge back AI costs to those responsible for it Analyze trusted data for AI cost governance and strategic decision-making

"AI is one of the fastest-growing areas of technology spend, with worldwide investment forecast estimated to rise 47% this year. Scaling AI responsibly will require far greater visibility, accountability, and financial discipline,” said Mike Jerich, President and CEO of Flexera. "Flexera helps organizations understand, govern and optimize spending across the full AI stack, from model consumption and AI-powered applications to the infrastructure and data platforms that power AI at scale, connecting growing costs to measurable business value."

Ecosystem Extension with AI Gateways, Routers, and Economic Control Systems

Managing AI economics across an increasingly fragmented technology landscape requires connected capabilities and partnerships. Flexera is building an AI ecosystem that brings together emerging innovators across AI gateways, observability tools, routing technologies, and economic control systems. As organizations look to govern AI spending at scale, gateways and model routing are advancing as foundational capabilities, with 86% of enterprises already evaluating or using a router. Through collaborations with leading vendors like Revenium and Ascerta (formerly Pay-i), along with its own native innovations, Flexera is expanding integrations and support for open source and commercial AI infrastructure. These efforts will help organizations gain greater visibility, governance, and financial accountability across their AI investments.

In addition, to help organizations understand and benchmark where they are in this market shift, Flexera has created an AI Cost Management maturity assessment. The assessment is available to any organization looking for the next steps to address growing AI usage and cost.

Market Validation from Customers, Partners, and Analysts

Independent voices across the market, including industry analysts, partners, and customers, increasingly point to a need for greater visibility and control over AI spending.

“Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation into the realities of operating AI at scale. Through SoftwareOne's work helping enterprises optimize technology investments and navigate digital transformation, we're seeing growing demand for greater visibility into AI usage, costs, and business value. Flexera's focus on AI cost management reflects an important shift in the market as organizations look to apply the same financial discipline to AI investments that they've established for cloud and software,” said Trent Allgood, VP, ITAM & FinOps Consulting at SoftwareOne.

“AI is now past its experimental phase, and organizations are facing the challenges of managing it at scale. Many enterprises still lack a clear understanding of the cost structure of their AI initiatives, what is causing their budget overruns, and how to contain costs without stifling innovation. Solutions that improve spending visibility and correlate it with business value are in high demand, as organizations seek stricter financial discipline to guide their AI investment decisions," said Alessandro Perilli, IDC Vice President of AI Economics Research.

Learn more and follow all Flexera's news and innovations at flexera.com.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at Flexera.com.

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