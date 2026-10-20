Chicago Symphony Partners With True Tickets To Enhance Mobile-First Ticketing And Audience Connection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Symphony has partnered with True Tickets to introduce a secure, mobile-first ticketing experience designed to strengthen audience connection, improve visibility across ticket usage, and support a more seamless experience for concertgoers.Through this collaboration, Chicago Symphony will use True Tickets to provide patrons with a seamless mobile ticket experience while connecting ticket activity and attendee information back to Tessitura, giving the organization greater insight into who ultimately attends its performances.Founded in 1891, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is internationally recognized for its artistic excellence and expansive repertoire, performing more than 150 concerts each year in Chicago and on tour around the globe. With a legacy built on innovation and a commitment to engaging audiences across generations, the CSO continues to set a global standard for orchestral performance.True Tickets will make it easier for patrons to access, use, and share their tickets while gaining greater visibility as tickets change hands. When tickets are shared, Chicago Symphony can better understand who ultimately attends, including guests who may previously have been unknown to the organization.This added visibility allows Chicago Symphony to more fully understand its audience, supporting more informed engagement and stronger relationships with concertgoers over time.“Serving our audiences means thinking carefully about every part of their concertgoing experience, from the moment they order a ticket to when they arrive at our venue,” said.“Our partnership with True Tickets helps us provide top-tier ticketing services, making it easier for patrons to keep track of, access, use, and share their tickets. It helps us ensure that the overall concertgoing experience matches the great caliber of the musicmaking happening on our stage.”“We're honored to partner with an institution as respected and influential as Chicago Symphony,” said.“Their commitment to artistic excellence is matched by a clear focus on serving their audiences, and we're proud to support how they connect with concertgoers today while building a stronger understanding of their full audience over time.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating a more connected and transparent experience for audiences, strengthening how Chicago Symphony engages with its community.True Tickets helps arts and entertainment venues see beyond the ticket buyer to the people who actually attend. Through its deep Tessitura integration, True Tickets preserves the venue-patron relationship as tickets are sold, shared, reshared, resold, and scanned, connecting ticket activity and attendee information to audience records as tickets change hands. Patrons receive a live, connected digital ticket experience, while venues gain a clearer picture of their audience and more opportunities to build lasting relationships and grow revenue.

To date, True Tickets has delivered 35 million digital tickets worth $2.4 billion, enabled 4.8 million ticket shares, and generated 1.3 million new registrations from ticket sharing across more than 120 arts organizations worldwide. Learn more, explore the ticket wallet demo, or book a meeting at True-Tickets.com. Follow True Tickets on LinkedI for company and product updates.

About Chicago Symphony

A beacon of musical excellence and inspiration both in Chicago and around the world, Chicago Symphony stewards three acclaimed classical music ensembles, including the renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra; presents a dynamic performance series with guest artists; and comprises an embedded music education institute. At Chicago Symphony, the legendary sound of the CSO meets the future of music, inviting everyone to experience and connect with the transformative power of live performance.



CONTACT: True Tickets Crystal Henderson... Chicago Symphony Hannah Sundwall...