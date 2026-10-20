Booboo Cooler® Launches Redesigned, FDA-Registered Kids' Cooling Bandage

BooBoo Cooler® - A Little Bandage That CoolsTM: a kids' bandage with a tiny ice pack of frozen purified water inside

Miami mom's“A Little Bandage That CoolsTM” pairs a tiny frozen-water ice pack with a gentle, sterile bandage for bumps, bruises and boo-boos

- Penina First, Founder and CEO, BooBoo Cooler®MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BooBoo Cooler, a woman-owned company based in Miami, launched its redesigned, FDA-registered cooling bandage for kids. Each bandage holds a tiny ice pack of frozen purified water, giving children the bandage they ask for and the cold their bumps and bruises actually need.Founder and CEO Penina First, a Miami mom of two daughters, invented BooBoo Coolerbecause her girls wanted a bandage for every bump, even when there wasn't a drop of blood. What they really needed was ice, but ice packs were bulky, messy and never stayed put on a small knee or forehead.Parents keep the box in the freezer. When a bump happens, they peel off the backing and stick the bandage over the spot, where it cools for up to 10 minutes. A soft cloth layer sits between the ice and the skin, and the bandage warms up on its own if a child forgets to take it off. The ice pack contains only purified water, with no gels or menthol, and each single-use bandage is sterile, so it can also cover scrapes and minor cuts. A latex-free, hypoallergenic silicone adhesive peels off gently.“My girls kept asking for a bandage when what they really needed was ice, and no kid sits still for an ice pack,” said First.“So I put the ice inside the bandage. Every detail, from the plain water inside to an adhesive that comes off without a second round of tears, came from watching real kids use it. I want one in every family's freezer.”BooBoo Coolercomes in three designs: Rainbow Magic (unicorns, mermaids and rainbows), Action Chill (monster trucks, rockets and ninjas) and Animal Pack (lions, puppies and penguins). Each box holds 10 bandages measuring 1 by 3 inches and sells for $9.99. A Three Pack Variety with one box of each design is $24.99, and six- and eight-box bundles are $48.50 and $63.50. Shipping is free on every order at booboocooler. Wholesale cases are available for pharmacies, pediatric practices, schools and daycares.BooBoo Coolerholds patents granted internationally, with U.S. patents pending, and is a WBENC- and WOSB-certified woman-owned business.About BooBoo CoolerBooBoo Coolermakes A Little Bandage That CoolsTM, a kids' bandage with a built-in ice pack of frozen purified water for bumps, bruises, scrapes and minor burns. Invented by Miami mom Penina First for her two daughters, the bandage is FDA-registered, holds patents granted internationally and has U.S. patents pending. BooBoo Cooleris a WBENC- and WOSB-certified woman-owned business based in Miami. Learn more at booboocooler.

Sara Robinson

BooBoo Cooler (Eldiv, Inc.)

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BooBoo Cooler® launches redesigned, FDA-registered kids' cooling bandage News Provided By BooBoo Cooler (Eldiv, Inc.) October 20, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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